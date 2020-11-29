IND v AUS 2020: 3 positives India can take away from the 2nd ODI

Australia beat India by 51 runs in the second ODI in Sydney to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in their three-match ODI series against the visitors

Indian captain Virat Kohli made no changes to his playing XI for this game, but the decision backfired. Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal, both of whom were taken to the cleaners in the first ODI, conceded too many runs in the second game too as the visitors were thoroughly outplayed by Australia in all departments.

A comprehensive batting performance from the hosts saw them post a mammoth 389/4 on the board, with Steve Smith scoring his second century of the series.

A 3-wicket haul by Pat Cummins then derailed India's chase despite captain Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scoring fifties. The visitors now have only pride to play for in the final ODI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday.

Nevertheless, let us have a look at three positives from the game for India.

#1 Hardik Pandya's return with the ball for India

Hardik Pandya bowled in international cricket for the first time in 14 months.

Ace Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya returned to bowling in international cricket for the first time in 14 months in the second ODI against Australia. This came just a day after Pandya had said that he was not going to rush his bowling comeback till he was 100% fit.

Advertisement

At a time when Indian fans were having a tough time watching their team being taken to the cleaners by Australia, the sight of Hardik Pandya taking up the ball cheered them up, as the player has had a recent history of injuries.

Pandya underwent back surgery in October last year, but his lower-back troubles go as far back as the 2018 Asia Cup. After recently making changes to his bowling action, fans expected the Team India allrounder to make a bowling comeback soon, but it came as a pleasant surprise that it came as early as the second ODI.

Hardik Pandya's bowling finally gives India's XI the much-talked-about extra-bowling option. Apart from his bowling, Pandya's exploits with the bat was also a reason to smile for fans of Team India.

#2 Virat Kohli is in a rich vein of form

Virat Kohli has looked in good touch for India in both the ODIs against Australia.

Advertisement

Run machine Virat Kohli looked in scintillating form in the first ODI where he played some good shots and looked set for a long innings to take his team home in a massive run chase. However, that was not to be, as the Team India captain lost his wicket to a poor shot, but his run-a-ball knock of 21 was a statement-making one.

In the second ODI, Virat Kohli's wicket was the one the Australians fancied the most. Playing his 250th ODI in India colours, Kohli scored 89 off 87 deliveries to keep his team in contention in a tall run-chase.

Given Kohli's rich vein of form, India would bank on their captain to deliver in the third ODI as well, where the team would look to take a consolation win after having already lost the series.

#3 KL Rahul's performances with the bat

KL Rahul has looked in good touch in the ODI series against Australia.

KL Rahul, the newly-appointed limited-overs vice-captain for India, was in blistering form in the IPL. With the player preferring to play at the top of the order, fans were concerned about his output at number 5, as Rahul was slotted in the middle order.

Advertisement

He failed to deliver in the first ODI, which raised concerns over his batting position. However, Rahul produced the goods in the second game. He built a game-stablising partnership with Kohli and scored 76 runs off 66 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and five sixes at a strike rate of 115.15.

Rahul's return to form and performances at number five are great positives for Team India going into the third ODI of the series.