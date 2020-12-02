IND v AUS 2020, 3rd ODI: 3 players who flopped

A match that should've been Australia's once India lost their top 5 wickets for 153 runs shifted firmly in the visitors' direction after a brilliant, unbeaten 150-run partnership between Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

After several twists and turns, including a near-heist from Glenn Maxwell, Australia fell short but by a close enough margin for Jasprit Bumrah to have work to do in the final over.

The approach from India was significantly hampered after the loss of Shikhar Dhawan early. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer proceeded to play steady but unremarkable innings to set the stage up.

However, all fell much before respectability was attained on the scoreboard. Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja pummelled the Aussie death bowlers, with no Starc or Cummins to provide experience, to take India beyond 300.

The change at the top didn't quite work out for Australia, as debutant T Natarajan struck within the powerplay to dent the opening partnership. Moises Henriques and Cameron Green threw away their starts to deepen Australia's woes.

It was Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey who tilted the momentum back towards the hosts, but the wicket of Maxwell spelt the end for Australia, who failed to overhaul a manageable target at the death.

In a thriller of a dead rubber, a few players disappointed for their sides. Here are the three biggest flops from the match.

#3 Marnus Labuschagne (AUS)

Marnus Labuschagne didn't make the cut as opener in this game.

Sent in to open the innings in the absence of David Warner, Labuschagne looked tentative at the crease right from the onset. Significantly troubled by Jasprit Bumrah's line and length in the first over, he settled in briefly and struck a boundary as well.

However, his sedate start was cut short when he chopped one onto his stumps, gifting debutant T Natarajan his first wicket. The wicket was the first by India in the powerplay in the last six games, and ensured Australia did not get another commanding partnership.

Labuschagne looks unlikely to continue as an opener when the opportunity comes about again.

#2 KL Rahul (IND)

KL Rahul threw away another opportunity against the Aussie quicks.

Coming off a decent performance in the previous game, KL Rahul would have been enthusiastic about turning up in dead rubber to hold down his place in the batting order. He came in to bat with the spinners operating in full flow, and found the going difficult.

Eventually, the Indian vice-captain lost his patience and went for an ambitious sweep shot off the accurate Ashton Agar. Despite being hit plumb in front of the stumps, Rahul proceeded to waste a review as well. He was alright behind the stumps as he took two important catches.

#1 Steve Smith (AUS)

Steve Smith's early dismissal was the biggest aberration of the day.

Steve Smith rode into this series having scored two imperious tons in consecutive matches that knocked the stuffing out of the visitors. In a contest of little significance, however, Smith looked a lot more tentative than he had in the previous two games.

Facing India's fast medium pacer Shardul Thakur, Smith went for a cute flick off his pads, only to edge one fine to the keeper. The dismissal sent shockwaves through the Australian dugout.

The unexpected lack of runs from the right-hander put immense pressure on the middle order, who persevered but ultimately fell short when it mattered.