IND v AUS 2020: 5 highest totals chased down by India against Australia in ODIs

The first ODI between India and Australia is at its halfway point, and Virat Kohli's men have a mountain to scale in the second innings.

Centuries from Aaron Finch and Steve Smith, along with valuable contributions from David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, took the hosts to a massive total of 374/6.

India have successfully chased over 300 only 3 times in ODI cricket against Australia, and if they manage to pull off a miracle in this game, it will be their highest-ever chase against their fierce rivals.

Here are the 5 highest successful run-chases for India against Australia in the 50-over format.

What are the 5 highest run-chases India have successfully pulled off against Australia in ODIs?

Australia v India - ODI Game 1

#5 294 - 2017

The 3rd ODI of Australia's tour of India in 2017 saw the visitors post an imposing total of 293/6 thanks to a century from Aaron Finch and a fifty from Steve Smith. In response, Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma got India off to a great start as they notched up a 139-run opening partnership.

Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav were dismissed in quick succession with around 15 overs to go, but Hardik Pandya - who batted at No. 4 in the game - took the Men in Blue over the line in the 48th over. The all-rounder finished on an unbeaten 78 off 72 balls, and rightfully claimed the Man of the Match award (he picked up one wicket in his 10 overs as well).

Advertisement

#4 299 - 2019

India's tour of Australia in 2018/19 saw them win a Test series Down Under for the first time, and during the ODI leg of the tour, they also pulled off their second-highest run-chase against the Kangaroos.

After a century from Shaun Marsh took Australia to 298/9, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami taking 7 wickets between them, India got over the line in the final over with 4 balls to spare. Captain Kohli was the Man of the Match for his controlled century, with MS Dhoni finishing on an unbeaten 55.

#3 331 - 2016

The 5th ODI of India's tour of Australia in 2016 at the SCG was a thrilling contest. After Australia posted 330/7 thanks to centuries from Mitchell Marsh and David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma got India off to a spectacular start.

Dhawan scored 78 off just 56 balls before being dismissed in the 19th over, and Kohli followed in the next. But Rohit weathered the storm along with Manish Pandey, and the two right-handers scored 99 and 104* respectively. Pandey and MS Dhoni stayed calm at the end and although the Indian captain didn't see out the chase, India won with 2 balls to spare.

Advertisement

#2 351 - 2013

Nagpur has produced some high-scoring contests over the years, and the 5th ODI of Australia's tour of India was one such encounter. Hundreds from Shane Watson and captain George Bailey helped the tourists post a commanding total of 350/6, and India once again needed their top order to deliver the goods.

They didn't disappoint - Dhawan scored 100, Rohit managed a sedate 79 and captain Kohli took India over the line with an unbeaten 115. For his performance, Kohli was adjudged the Man of the Match.

#1 360 - 2013

The 2nd ODI of the same tour in Jaipur saw India pull off their highest successful run-chase against Australia in 50-over cricket. As many as 5 batsmen - Phil Hughes, Aaron Finch, Shane Watson, George Bailey and Glenn Maxwell - scored fifties as Australia posted 359/5.

The famed Indian top 3 was too good for the Kangaroos once again, as Rohit Sharma top-scored with an unbeaten 141 and was ably supported by Dhawan (95) and Kohli (100*). Dhoni's men got over the line with utmost ease, with 9 wickets and over 6 overs to spare.