IND v AUS 2020: Aaron Finch ODI records, win percentage against India

Aaron Finch with the trophy after beating India 3-2 away in 2019
Srinjoy Sanyal
ANALYST
Modified 26 Nov 2020, 10:01 IST
International cricket is all set to resume in Australia, as Aaron Finch will lead his team out against India in the first of 3 ODIs on Friday (November 27) at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The three ODIs will be followed by as many T20Is – all six matches will be played across the SCG and the Manuka Oval in Canberra – before the action shifts to the 4-match Test series starting with a pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

There were questions about whether Aaron Finch would be able to fill Steve Smith’s shoes, after the latter was banned for two years owing to the ball-tampering saga in Cape Town in 2017. Though his initial returns as captain were modest, Finch first made the headlines after registering a come-from-behind away series win against India in 2019.

After trailing 0-2 in the series, Aaron Finch rallied the team together as Australia remarkably won the last three matches to register a 3-2 series win. Notably, he had also led his side to a 2-1 win in the T20I series prior to the 50-over format.

The Victorian batsman has come a long way since then, and the Aaron Finch-led side will also go into the forthcoming series as the team in form after beating England in an ODI series 2-1 away from home in September this year.

We now take a look at Aaron Finch’s batting exploits against India in ODIs, and how he has fared as captain against Virat Kohli’s side.

Aaron Finch ODI batting numbers against India

Matches played: 29

Innings batted: 28

Runs scored: 1211

Average: 44.85

Strike rate: 85.04

Not outs: 1

Hundreds: 3

Fifties: 7

Highest score: 124

Ducks: 2

Aaron Finch captaincy stats against India

Total matches captained: 12

Matches won: 5

Matches lost: 7

Matches drew: 0

Series captained: 3

Series won: 1

Series lost: 2

Series drew: 0

 

Published 26 Nov 2020, 10:01 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Aaron Finch
