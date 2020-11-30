IND v AUS 2020: All you need to know about D'Arcy Short's T20 stats and records

Hard-hitting batsman D'Arcy Short has been added to Australia’s T20I squad as a replacement for the injured David Warner. The left-hander opener suffered a groin injury during Australia’s 51-run win over India at Sydney on Sunday, with which they clinched the series 2-0 with a game in hand.

D'Arcy Short has featured in 20 T20Is so far for Australia. The 30-year-old left-hander made his T20I debut against New Zealand at Sydney in February 2018. He managed only four in the match, and was dismissed by Tim Southee.

D'Arcy Short has scored 592 runs in his T20I career so far with four fifties at a strike rate of 120.81. His best of 76 came against New Zealand at Auckland in February 2018. D'Arcy Short registered the same score against Pakistan at Harare in July 2018.

He last featured in the T20I series in India in February 2019, and scored 37 and 40 in the two matches.

D'Arcy Short: The BBL star

D'Arcy Short has been one of the star performers for Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. In fact, he was the leading run-scorer in the BBL in back-to-back seasons.

In 2017-18, he amassed 572 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate 148.57 with one hundred and four fifties, including an unbeaten 122 from 69 balls with six sixes against Brisbane Heat. This was a record for the highest individual score in the BBL, until Marcus Stoinis hammered 147 from 79 balls for Melbourne Stars against Sydney Sixers last season.

D'Arcy Short contributed a valiant 68 from 44 in the final against Adelaide Strikers. However, Brisbane Heat were set a huge 203 to win the trophy, and fell short by 25 runs.

D'Arcy Short was the leading run-getter in the 2018-19 season as well in the BBL. This time, he amassed 637 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 140.61 and an average of 53.08 with as many as six fifties.

Among all-time leading run-scorers in the BBL, D'Arcy Short features at number seven, having scored 1764 runs in 43 matches at an average of 46.42 and a strike rate of 143.29 with two hundreds and 15 fifties.

D'Arcy Short is also a part-time left-arm spinner. In a BBL clash against Sydney Thunder last season, he was the Man of the Match for claiming 5 for 21. His victims included Alex Hales and Chris Morris.

In his overall T20 career, D'Arcy Short has played 83 matches and has 2954 runs to his name at a strike rate of 136.12 with two hundreds and 23 fifties. With the ball, he has picked up 40 wickets at a strike rate of 21.5 and an economy rate of 8.30.