IND v AUS 2020: 'Always a huge series to be part of, it's a great rivalry' - Aaron Finch

Australian white-ball captain Aaron Finch recently addressed the media ahead of his country's ODI series against Virat Kohli's India.

He claimed that he takes great pride in representing Australia against the Men in Blue, and touched upon the historic rivalry that exists between the two powerhouses of world cricket.

When asked about the India-Australia rivarly, Finch stated that he has been a keen observer of the contests between the teams right from a young age.

"You want to play against the best teams. We've played England recently and we've also played against India quite a bit. It's always a huge series to be a part of and watch. Growing up, watching Australia-India Test matches and ODIs - it's a great rivalry and a pleasure to play in," Aaron Finch said.

'I don't think there's too much familiarity there' - Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is on the back of a disappointing IPL season

Various former cricketers like Michael Clarke have claimed that the Australians shy away from sledging India due to a fear of losing out on IPL contracts. Finch emphatically said that there's no 'familiarity' once the Baggy Green is donned.

"I don't think there's too much familiarity there, I know that we play a lot of IPL together and things like that. It just comes back to representing the country with pride and being as good as you can on the day," Aaron Finch added.

The first of 3 ODIs between India and Australia is set to take place on the 27th of November at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Aaron Finch, who is on the back of a disappointing IPL campaign under his counterpart Virat Kohli, will want to lead Australia to yet another bilateral series win over India.