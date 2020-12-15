IND v AUS 2020: Australia's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test

Australia and India shared the spoils in the white-ball leg of the tour, and the two rivals will now square off in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 4-Test series begins on December 17 with a pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval, and Australia, who have won all 7 Day-Night matches they've taken part in, will start as the firm favourites.

The hosts have a few injury concerns to sort out, but they should still be able to name a strong side. Here is Australia's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test against India.

Openers: Marcus Harris, Matthew Wade

Australia's opening combination seems to be their Achilles heel

The opening combination is the biggest issue that Australia have to address. Coach Justin Langer initially threw his weight behind David Warner and Joe Burns opening the innings with the young Will Pucovski as a backup.

However, all three batsmen are not likely to play in the 1st Test. While Warner has been ruled out of the encounter due to a groin strain he suffered in the ODI series, Pucovski suffered yet another concussion in the first warm-up game to meet the same fate. Burns, on the other hand, is in the worst form of life, and the latest instalment of his misery saw him score 5 runs in 4 innings against India A.

Marcus Harris, who was announced as Pucovski's replacement for the 1st Test, is likely to slot in at the top of the order. The southpaw was Australia's leading run-scorer in the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and has shown the ability to grind it out against the new ball.

The other opener - Matthew Wade - is a more left-field choice, but seems likely give the composition of Australia's playing XI and his own success at the top of the order in the limited-overs formats. The wicket-keeper has become a staple of the Australian middle order in Test cricket, but with young Cameron Green set to make his Test debut, he might not have a place there.

Wade was superb in the T20I series against India, and has opened the batting consistently for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League. Although the Test format is a completely different ball game (literally speaking), the 32-year-old can be trusted to use his experience and solid technique to make an impact.