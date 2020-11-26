IND v AUS 2020: Australia stats, records and win percentage against India in ODIs

Team India and Australia are all set to face-off in a gruelling series that will feature three ODIs, as many T20Is, and four Tests that will be played as part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The one-dayers will get underway on Friday, November 27, with the first match at Sydney. While Team India will be led by Virat Kohli, Australia’s captaincy is in the hands of Aaron Finch, who endured a horror IPL 2020 with the bat for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The last time India visited Australia in 2018-19, they had an impressive run overall. Apart from clinching the historic Test series Down Under for the first time, they even triumphed in the one-dayers 2-1, thanks mainly to the excellence of MS Dhoni and their bowlers.

Finch and his men will undoubtedly be keen to put up a better show when the teams resume their rivalry

Key stats for Australia against India in ODIs

Head-to-Head record

Out of 140 ODI matches played between India and the hosts, Australia have emerged victorious in 78 matches while India have won only 52. Ten matches have produced no result.

Australia’s overall win percentage against India stands at 55.71%

At home, Australia have been even more dominant. In 51 ODIs between the two teams, the Aussies have won 36 and India only 13. Two games between India and Australia Down Under have produced no result.

Australia’s win percentage against India at home is a splendid 70.58%

Highest ODI team score for Australia vs India

Australia’s highest ODI total against India is 359, which they have registered on four occasions including the 2003 World Cup final at Johannesburg. The other three instances have been at Mohali (March 2019), Sydney (February 2004) and Jaipur (October 2013).

Largest margin of victory for Australia vs India in ODIs

Australia’s largest margin of victory in terms of runs came at Sydney in the 2nd final of the VB Series in February 2004. India were all out for 151, chasing a mammoth 360, to lose by 208 runs.

In terms of wickets, the Aussies’ best came at Mumbai in January 2020. Chasing 256, they romped home by 10 wickets in 37.4 overs as David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed hundreds.

Most runs for Australia against India in ODIs

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has scored the most ODI runs for his country against India. In 59 matches from 1995-2012, he amassed 2164 runs at a strike rate of 81.41 and an average of 40.07, with six hundreds and nine fifties.

Ponting’s best of 140 not out came on the biggest stage of all, in the 2003 World Cup final at Johannesburg, as the defending champions hammered India by 125 runs.

Highest individual score for Australia against India in ODIs

Another former Australian captain, George Bailey, holds the record for the highest individual score against India in ODIs. Bailey hammered 156 from 114 balls, with 13 fours and six sixes, at Nagpur in October 2013. However, it was for a losing cause as hundreds from Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli saw India gun down a target of 351.

Most Hundreds for Australia against India in ODIs

Ponting holds the record for having scored most one-day hundreds against India. In 59 matches, he notched up six tons.

Most Sixes for Australia against India in ODIs

‘Big Show’ Glenn Maxwell holds the record for having hit maximum sixes in one-dayers against India. In 25 matches, he has cleared the ropes 33 times.

Most ODI runs for Australia in a series against India

George Bailey holds the record for having scored most runs in an ODI series against India. In six matches during the 2013-14 series, Bailey amassed 478 runs at an average of 95.60 and a strike rate of 116.01, with one hundred and three fifties.

Most ODI wickets for Australia against India

Former Aussie speedster Brett Lee has taken 55 wickets in 32 matches against India in ODIs. Lee’s scalps came at an average of 21.00, with four five-wicket hauls.

Lee’s haul of 55 wickets are not only the best for Australia against India, but is also an overall record. It is a record for the most number of wickets taken by any bowler in India-Australia ODIs.

Best bowling figures for Australia against India in ODIs

Former pacer Ken MacLeay’s 6 for 39 during the 1983 World Cup game at Nottingham in June 1983 are the best bowling figures by an Australian against India in one-dayers.

MacLeay’s victims included Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandeep Patil and Yashpal Sharma as India folded up for 158 in a chase of 321.