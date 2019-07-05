×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

David Warner's dramatic growth as a player and person

Roald Grobler
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
8   //    05 Jul 2019, 00:10 IST

David Warner.
David Warner.

If there was a prize for the best cricket comeback, David Warner would win it. His story from exiled cricketer to World Cup run-machine is truly remarkable. 

Warner was banned for a year in March 2018 (due to a ball-tampering incident) but earned his way back into the Australian side. He has been in devastating form since his return and has amassed 516 runs at the World Cup 2019 so far.

But the year in the wilderness was tough for Warner. He was forced to do a lot of soul-searching. For a while he was moved to the cricket background. Out of sight, out of mind, as the saying goes. 

Warner possibly used this lonely period to introspect. The outspoken Australian was infamous for his sudden outbursts before lightning struck him in South Africa. He grabbed the headlines for the wrong reasons but the ban forced him to re-evaluate. Warner mellowed and was stronger, both as a person and a cricket player, when the ban ended and his performances in England and Wales prove this point emphatically.

To understand what Warner went through, we have to revisit the ball-tampering scandal. This incident caused his year-long ban.

Mother of all controversies

The date was March 24, 2018. It was the fourth day of the third test between South Africa and Australia. South Africa dominated the first session of the day and looked set to win the match. The teams then left the field for the lunch break. During the break, Australia devised a plan to turn around the situation. Nobody, at the time, knew how dire the consequences would be.

The players returned to the field and play resumed. Soon after, television cameras focused on Australia’s Cameron Bancroft. The batsman had yellow adhesive tape, roughened by dirt, in his pocket and, shockingly, used it to scratch the ball.

Immediately the commentators started speculating. Would Australia cheat in order to win the match? The answer was, unfortunately, yes. At the press conference after the day’s play, Bancroft admitted to altering the condition of the ball. Even more alarmingly, David Warner instructed him to do it.

The incident caused an unprecedented storm in Australia and was dubbed ‘sandpaper-gate’ in the process. Former players were shocked and angry with their actions. Under immense criticism, Warner, alongside captain Steve Smith and Bancroft, were banned from international and domestic cricket for a year (in Australia); he was cleared to play in global T20 tournaments. 

Advertisement

It was undoubtedly the lowest point of his career. Warner spent the next few months with his family while recovering from the trauma. 

Resounding comeback

Warner’s biggest test after coming back to professional cricket was the Indian Premier League in April, 2019 The combative batsman passed it with flying colors, hitting 692 runs for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, winning the orange cap. These feats propelled him into Australia’s World Cup squad. Warner had come a full circle since his ban, from ignominy to ecstasy.

The Australian scored 89 not out against Afghanistan in his first match back for the team. He has smashed two centuries since his return and scored 516 runs at the World Cup and has shown a lot of new-found maturity coupled with his aggressive stroke-play. The left-hander is possibly close to his best form.

His transformation as a person is equally impressive. He was once brash and aggressive, but is now more docile.  He recently said he was “humbled” by the ban. Warner told the media after the match against Bangladesh that he is “just so grateful” for a second chance.He seems to be reaping the rewards from a period of contemplation engendered by his forced hiatus from the game and is clearly a new-and-improved version of his old self.


Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team David Warner Cameron Bancroft Sandpaper Gate
Advertisement
World Cup 2019, Match 37, New Zealand vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Steve Smith and David Warner welcomed with chants of 'cheat' by English crowd
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 37, New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
CWC 2019: Australia coach Justin Langer talks about the possible reception & the mental toll on Steve Smith and David Warner 
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 32, England vs Australia: Preview, pitch report, head to head stats and playing XI
RELATED STORY
Cricket World Cup History: Top 3 clashes between Australia and England at the mega event
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Most runs scored | Who will be the top scorer by the end of the tournament?
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: David Warner gifts his 'Man of the Match' award to a young fan
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: Match 10, Australia Vs West Indies: Today's Predicted Playing 11 and Key Players for Australia
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019, Match 4, Australia vs Afghanistan: Who will win today's game?
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May
ENG 311/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 207/10 (39.5 ov)
England won by 104 runs
ENG VS RSA live score
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May
PAK 105/10 (21.4 ov)
WI 108/3 (13.4 ov)
West Indies won by 7 wickets
PAK VS WI live score
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun
SL 136/10 (29.2 ov)
NZ 137/0 (16.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
SL VS NZ live score
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun
AFG 207/10 (38.2 ov)
AUS 209/3 (34.5 ov)
Australia won by 7 wickets
AFG VS AUS live score
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun
BAN 330/6 (50.0 ov)
RSA 309/8 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 21 runs
BAN VS RSA live score
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun
PAK 348/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 334/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 14 runs
PAK VS ENG live score
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun
SL 201/10 (36.5 ov)
AFG 152/10 (32.4 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 34 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS AFG live score
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun
RSA 227/9 (50.0 ov)
IND 230/4 (47.3 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun
BAN 244/10 (49.2 ov)
NZ 248/8 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 2 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun
AUS 288/10 (49.0 ov)
WI 273/9 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 15 runs
AUS VS WI live score
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun
PAK
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS SL live score
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun
ENG 386/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 280/10 (48.5 ov)
England won by 106 runs
ENG VS BAN live score
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun
AFG 172/10 (41.1 ov)
NZ 173/3 (32.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 7 wickets
AFG VS NZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun
IND 352/5 (50.0 ov)
AUS 316/10 (50.0 ov)
India won by 36 runs
IND VS AUS live score
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun
RSA 29/2 (7.3 ov)
WI
No Result
RSA VS WI live score
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun
BAN
SL
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
BAN VS SL live score
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun
AUS 307/10 (49.0 ov)
PAK 266/10 (45.4 ov)
Australia won by 41 runs
AUS VS PAK live score
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun
IND
NZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS NZ live score
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun
WI 212/10 (44.4 ov)
ENG 213/2 (33.1 ov)
England won by 8 wickets
WI VS ENG live score
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun
AUS 334/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 247/10 (45.5 ov)
Australia won by 87 runs
AUS VS SL live score
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun
AFG 125/10 (34.1 ov)
RSA 131/1 (28.4 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
AFG VS RSA live score
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun
IND 336/5 (50.0 ov)
PAK 212/6 (40.0 ov)
India won by 89 runs (DLS Method)
IND VS PAK live score
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun
WI 321/8 (50.0 ov)
BAN 322/3 (41.3 ov)
Bangladesh won by 7 wickets
WI VS BAN live score
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun
ENG 397/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 247/8 (50.0 ov)
England won by 150 runs
ENG VS AFG live score
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun
RSA 241/6 (49.0 ov)
NZ 245/6 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
RSA VS NZ live score
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun
AUS 381/5 (50.0 ov)
BAN 333/8 (50.0 ov)
Australia won by 48 runs
AUS VS BAN live score
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun
SL 232/9 (50.0 ov)
ENG 212/10 (47.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 20 runs
SL VS ENG live score
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun
IND 224/8 (50.0 ov)
AFG 213/10 (49.5 ov)
India won by 11 runs
IND VS AFG live score
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun
NZ 291/8 (50.0 ov)
WI 286/10 (49.0 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 runs
NZ VS WI live score
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun
PAK 308/7 (50.0 ov)
RSA 259/9 (50.0 ov)
Pakistan won by 49 runs
PAK VS RSA live score
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun
BAN 262/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 200/10 (47.0 ov)
Bangladesh won by 62 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun
AUS 285/7 (50.0 ov)
ENG 221/10 (44.4 ov)
Australia won by 64 runs
AUS VS ENG live score
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun
NZ 237/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 241/4 (49.1 ov)
Pakistan won by 6 wickets
NZ VS PAK live score
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun
IND 268/7 (50.0 ov)
WI 143/10 (34.2 ov)
India won by 125 runs
IND VS WI live score
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun
SL 203/10 (49.3 ov)
RSA 206/1 (37.2 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun
AFG 227/9 (50.0 ov)
PAK 230/7 (49.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun
AUS 243/9 (50.0 ov)
NZ 157/10 (43.4 ov)
Australia won by 86 runs
AUS VS NZ live score
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun
ENG 337/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 306/5 (50.0 ov)
England won by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul
SL 338/6 (50.0 ov)
WI 315/9 (50.0 ov)
Sri Lanka won by 23 runs
SL VS WI live score
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul
IND 314/9 (50.0 ov)
BAN 286/10 (48.0 ov)
India won by 28 runs
IND VS BAN live score
Match 41 | Yesterday
ENG 305/8 (50.0 ov)
NZ 186/10 (45.0 ov)
England won by 119 runs
ENG VS NZ live score
Match 42 | Today
WI 311/6 (50.0 ov)
AFG 288/10 (50.0 ov)
West Indies won by 23 runs
WI VS AFG live score
Match 43 | Tomorrow, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
England
TBA VS ENG preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
ODI World Cup
Australia in England 2019
Zimbabwe in Ireland 2019
Ireland in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia Women in England 2019
Australia A Women in England 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
English County Championship Division One
Australia A in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
New Zealand Under 19s in Australia 2019
Under 19 Warm-ups in England 2019
English Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Under 19 Tri-Series 2019 in England
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us