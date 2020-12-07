IND v AUS 2020: Brad Hogg explains why Chris Lynn is not a part of the Australian T20I squad

Former Australian spin bowler Brad Hogg answered a fan's question on Twitter recently. The Twitter user asked Hogg why Chris Lynn had not received an opportunity to represent Australia in the ongoing T20I series against the Indian cricket team.

The 49-year-old from Western Australia felt that Chris Lynn could not perform well at the sport's 'higher' levels.

Hogg added that Lynn's shoulder issues hurt his fielding skills. Since fielding is absolutely crucial in modern-day cricket, the Australian management could not offer the Brisbane Heat star a place in the match squad.

"His performances at higher levels has dropped off with the bat and sadly he has shoulder problems which hinders his fielding, which is a huge liability. Fielding wins matches. #cricket #Askhoggy," Brad Hogg responded to a fan on Twitter.

His performances at higher levels has dropped off with the bat and sadly he has shoulder problems which hinders his fielding, which is a huge liability. Fielding wins matches. #cricket #Askhoggy https://t.co/fXSw1STyxt — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) December 7, 2020

Chris Lynn has been in terrific form in the T20 format

Chris Lynn was a part of the Mumbai Indians squad in IPL 2020. Although the Mumbai-based franchise retained the IPL title, Lynn did not get a single game.

After returning to Australia, Chris Lynn participated in the Queensland T20 Cup and blasted three centuries on the trot. Talking about his international numbers, the 30-year-old opener has played four ODIs and 18 T20Is.

In his 16 T20I innings, Chris Lynn has aggregated 291 runs at a strike rate of 131.67. He could not record a single half-century, while his average was below 20 in those games.

Thus, the Australian team management have not picked him in T20Is since November 2018.

Advertisement

Just doing some late-night maths on Chris Lynn's three T20 tons in QLD Premier Cricket.



He's averaged a six every 2.5 balls and 352 of his 397 runs have been boundaries - roughly 89 per cent.



Bonkers. — Tim Michell (@tim_michell) December 7, 2020

Some cricket fans feel Chris Lynn should have been in the team as D'Arcy Short has struggled in the first two T20Is. The southpaw scored a 38-ball 34 in Canberra and followed it up with a-run-a-ball nine at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

It will be interesting to see how the former Rajasthan Royals player performs in the upcoming T20I.