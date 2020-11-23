IND v AUS 2020: David Warner says he will not respond to any taunts from India in upcoming series

Australian opener David Warner is hopeful that he will not get engaged in any banter with any of the Indian players throughout their tour of Australia.

The 34-year-old had a reputation for being in the face of the opposition and not playing the game in the right spirit. However, after the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa in 2018, he returned as a more humble player with toned-down antics.

David Warner revealed that the last time Australia toured India in January earlier this year, the Indians tried to distract him by engaging him in a verbal spat. However, he has realized that if he is able to ignore whatever is happening around him and let his bat do the talking, it will be beneficial for him as well as his team.

David Warner was quoted as saying by AFP:

"The last time we toured in India they really engaged us like that. We're learning over time, especially myself, that if you look not to engage in that you're almost reversing the effect by ignoring it, trying to take it in, and using your bat."

You have to be a bit more humble and respectful to the opposition: David Warner

David Warner also stressed the importance of being humble and respecting the opposition

David Warner has become more of a team man since his return from the 12-month ban imposed on him due to the ball-tampering scandal.

One thing that he has brought under control is his temper, and he credits fatherhood for this change in him. He believes that since he has to be a responsible father to three daughters, he has to remain calm.

David Warner said:

Advertisement

"You don't know the effect (losing your temper) will have on your teammates, so you have to be a bit more humble and be more respectful to the opposition. You have to be patient, not get too aggressive, not get angry when the kids aren't listening, so I'm getting tested on and off the field."

David Warner will be hoping to continue the rich vein of form that he displayed during the recently-concluded IPL season into the upcoming India-Australia series.