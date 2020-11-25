India played an ODI for the first time in Australia in the year 1980. It was a tri-nation series that included New Zealand in addition to India and Australia.
Colored clothing began trending with the Benson & Hedges World Championship held in 1985 in Australia, this was the first series in which India sported colored jerseys.
India is gearing up for yet another limited-overs series hosted by Australia.
The jersey featured in the series was revealed today. This is reminiscent of the jersey that the Indian side wore in the 1992 World Cup.
Let's us take a drive through the memory lane and check out the various jerseys worn by the Indian teams that visited Australia over the years.
Different jerseys sported by India in Australia over the years
Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket held of 1985
Indian players wore a uniform with light blue as the base and a yellow stripe across the chest and in the collar. This was probably the simplest of uniforms in terms of design and content. There were no logos, emblems, names or numbers.
Benson & Hedges World Series 1991/92
Just before the 1992 World Cup, India played limited-overs series in Australia. This was a tri-series that involved West Indies apart from India and Australia. The names of the players made an appearance in this jersey. “India” was written in running letters across the chest and there were a yellow and a white stripe along the body. The base colour was still light blue.
Benson & Hedges World Cup 1992
India adopted a really dark shade of the blue colour for the Benson & Hedges World Cup of 1992. This is the retro theme based on which the jersey for the upcoming T20I series against Australia has been designed. The jersey also had multi-coloured stripes across the shoulder region, which was a common theme for all the teams in the World Cup.
Carlton & United Series 1999/00
It took some time for India to return to the continent. And this time, they had gone back to the light blue foundation for their jersey. The blue got darker near the shoulders and there were yellow geometric designs along the sleeve till the collar. There was a hue of yellow near the chest on which the logo of BCCI was imprinted.
VB Series 2004
India played a tri-nation series Down Under in 2003-04 in which Zimbabwe was the third team. The Indian jersey for this series consisted of a slightly darker shade of blue.
The Indian tri-colour was prominently printed from bottom-left towards the top-right till the chest area. The sponsor’s name was also printed prominently over the team’s name on the chest.
Commonwealth Bank Series 2008
The jersey that India chose for the Commonwealth Bank series of 2008 was a much lighter version of blue. The tri-colour was still present in the jersey, but there was a change. This time it wasn’t going across the body, but stretching from the collar to the midriff along the right side of the jersey.
Commonwealth Bank Series 2012
Sri Lanka was once again the third team when India played yet another ODI series in Australia. The Indian jersey switched to a darker shade with saffron. Thin stripes of the tri-colour were present along both sides of the jersey. There were shades of saffron on the collar, behind the neck and along both the sides of the trousers.
Carlton Mid ODI Series 2015
The jersey for the Carlton Mid tri-series of 2014 between India, England and Australia was a much simpler one. The saffron shades had disappeared from the trousers, and so had the tri-colour bands from the sides. The team name and the players' names still continued to be printed in saffron.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2015
The design pattern for the 2015 World Cup jersey consisted of grids of bright and dark shades of blue. BCCI revealed that each pair of shirt and trouser was made out of 33 plastic bottles reiterating their social responsibility.
India's tour of Australia 2015/16
There wasn’t a lot of change in the jersey when India visited Australia once again soon after the 2015 World Cup. The only change visible was the sponsor’s name that was given prominence which was not the case with the World Cup jersey.
India's tour of Australia 2018/19
By the time India toured Australia, three years later, the grids were no longer on the jersey. It was a simpler version with a light blue shade as the base. The team name and the players name continued to be present. There were also thin stripes of the tri-colour near both the shoulders.Published 25 Nov 2020, 02:05 IST