IND v AUS 2020: 'Fantastic batting lineup, but he was a special man' - Michael Holding claims India are missing MS Dhoni

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has claimed that even though they have a star-studded batting lineup, India are missing former captain MS Dhoni in run-chases.

While speaking on the show 'Holding Nothing Back', the 66-year-old reviewed the Men in Blue's 66-run loss to Australia in the 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Holding stated that India missed the composure and control of MS Dhoni, who retired from international cricket earlier this year after a long hiatus from the side that began in the 2019 World Cup. He said -

"It was always going to be difficult for India to chase that down. One thing India will struggle with is the loss of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. MS Dhoni comes in to this Indian batting order halfway down and he usually takes control while chasing. India have chased so well in the past with MS Dhoni in the team."

India have a fantastic batting lineup, but MS Dhoni was a special man: Holding

MS Dhoni was last seen in international action in the 2019 World Cup

Advertisement

Michael Holding continued by saying that the Indian team with MS Dhoni in it was far more assured in run-chases due to the 39-year-old's ability and 'strength of character'.

"They've never been afraid to win the toss and insert the opposition because they know what MS Dhoni is capable of. This batting lineup that they've got is still very talented - we saw some talented players and fantastic strokeplay. But they still need a player like Dhoni. Not just his skills but his strength of character."

The former pacer added that MS Dhoni not only ensured that he kept his team in the game throughout run-chases but also helped his batting partner constantly.

"We never see MS Dhoni panicking at any stage while India are chasing. He usually paces that chase so well because he knows his ability and he knows how to go about the chase. Whoever is batting with him, he is always talking with them and helping them. Fantastic batting lineup, but MS Dhoni was a special man in the run-chase."

The Chennai Super Kings captain is known to be a step ahead of the opposition, with multiple batting partners such as Ravindra Jadeja emphatically stating that batting with him makes the job significantly easier.

Advertisement

India certainly could've used MS Dhoni's services in the 1st ODI - not only his batting but also his uncanny ability to weasel a couple of overs out of his part-timers.

MS Dhoni will be seen in action next in the 2021 Indian Premier League.