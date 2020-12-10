It is no secret that former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh enjoyed some of his most memorable moments in international cricket against Australia. The list includes India’s first-ever Test hat-trick at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the historic 2001 series.

With the excitement building up for the latest Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Harbhajan Singh went down memory lane by sharing a video of his first Test victim on Instagram on Wednesday.

Harbhajan Singh made his Test debut against Australia at Bengaluru in 1998. His maiden victim was former Aussie batsman Greg Blewett.

The Turbanator completely deceived the batsman with a top-spinner that took off after pitching and knocked the off-bail.

Harbhajan Singh, who last played for India in March 2016, is yet to announce his retirement from international cricket. Almost everyone from the 1990s and 2000s era of Indian cricket have called it quits.

Even former India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel, who made his debut for India four years after Harbhajan Singh, recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Decoding Harbhajan Singh’s record against Australia

Harbhajan Singh featured in 18 Tests against Australia and claimed 95 wickets at an average of 29.95, with seven five-wicket hauls. Most of his success against the Aussies came at home.

In 14 Tests in India, Harbhajan Singh picked up 86 wickets at an average of 25.43. This includes the famous 32 wickets he grabbed during the legendary 2001 series at home. All his five-wicket hauls against the Aussies have also come in India.

In Australia, Harbhajan Singh averaged a hefty 73.22 from four Tests with a best of 3 for 101.

Harbhajan Singh did not enjoy a lot of success against Australia in the one-day format. In 35 matches against the former World Champions, the offie picked up only 32 wickets while averaging 46.43 with a best of 3 for 37.

In five T20Is against Australia, Harbhajan Singh managed to pick up just two wickets at an average of 41.50.

Overall, the 40-year-old played 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is, picking up 417, 269 and 25 wickets respectively.

Apart from being engaged in many heated battles, Harbhajan Singh was also embroiled in the 'Monkeygate' controversy with Andrew Symonds during India’s 2007-08 Australia tour, which threatened to sour cricketing relations between the two nations.