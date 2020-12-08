India are favorites to win the World Cup next year: Harbhajan Singh

Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the Virat Kohli-led Team India to lift the T20 World Cup next year at home.

Following India's emphatic win in the second T20I against Australia, Harbhajan Singh opined that the current Indian outfit is the best T20I team in the world.

He credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for giving local players the opportunities to play with and learn from some of the hottest properties in international cricket.

"Yes most definitely, India is the favorite team for the World Cup. I feel that the kind of players we have got, they play in the IPL with stars and learn very quickly and adapt to the situation better than the others. That’s what makes them better players," Harbhajan Singh said.

“Under high pressure, they have done really well for their respective teams in the IPL. It’s a positive sign for team India. At the moment, India is probably the strongest T20I side in world cricket, no matter where they are playing,” he further added.

The 40-year old also heaped praise on Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who shepherded his team over the line with a scintillating display of power-hitting at the rear-end of the run-chase.

Harbhajan Singh stated that Pandya was better than Andre Russell and getting more and more confident with each passing day.

“He always had the talent. We knew he could hit big sixes. But now he has been playing consistently, he has got the idea of staying there and finishing the game. Confidence is building every day. He is someone who is a proper finisher for Team India. He is as good as Russell, maybe better than, I would say. He is hitting sixes at will," Harbhajan Singh said.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts in the three-match T20I seriesand will be eyeing a series sweep at the SCG on Tuesday.