IND V AUS 2020: How many T20I series’ have Team India won in Australia?

Team India are in Australia for a full tour that will feature three ODIs, as many T20Is, and four Tests. The series will begin with the first ODI, which is to be played at Sydney on November 27.

The one-dayers will be followed by three T20Is. The first T20 match will be held at the Manuka Oval at Canberra on December 4, followed by the second and third games at Sydney on December 6 and 8.

To date, Team India and Australia have featured in nine T20I matches Down Under, of which India have won five and lost three, with one match producing no result.

Looking at the series wise break-up, Team India and Australia have featured in four, out of which India and Australia have won one each while two others have been drawn. It is pertinent to note here that Australia’s victory came in a one-off encounter in February 2008.

As Team India prepares for its latest challenge, here’s a recap of their T20I series triumph in Australia.

When Team India thrashed Australia 3-0

India in Australia T20I series (2015/16)

Virat Kohli

India registered a rare whitewash over the Aussies when they trounced the hosts 3-0 in the T20Is in 2015/16. The first match was played at Adelaide. Australia sent India in to bat, but Virat Kohli made them pay with a brutal 90 from 55 balls. Kohli’s knock featured nine fours and two sixes.

Left-hander Suresh Raina made an impressive 41 from 34 while Rohit Sharma chipped in with 31 off 20, as Team India posted an impressive 188 for 3 on the board. Shaun Tait, Kane Richardson, and James Faulkner were hammered for over 40 in their four overs.

Australia could only manage 151 in response as Team India came up with a complete all-round effort with the ball. Jasprit Bumrah claimed 3 for 23 while Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya all chipped in with two scalps each. Skipper Aaron Finch top-scored for Australia with 44 from 33, but found no support.

Rohit Sharma

Team India clinched the series with another professional batting effort at Melbourne. The Aussies sent India in to bat once more and, this time, Rohit Sharma joined the party with Kohli.

While Rohit smashed 60 from 47 balls, Kohli was undefeated on 59 from only 33 balls. Opener Shikhar Dhawan also made a key contribution of 42 from 32 as India ended up posting an imposing 184 for 3. John Hastings and Faulkner both were taken for 35 in their three overs.

For Australia, it was a repeat of the first game as Finch played the lone hand. He smashed a brilliant 74 from 48 balls. However, the middle and lower order collapsed as the Aussies were held to 157 for 8.

This time, Bumrah and Jadeja picked up two wickets for Team India while Ashwin, Pandya, and Yuvraj Singh claimed one each. The 27-run victory gave India their maiden T20I series win in Australia.

Suresh Raina

Team India weren’t done yet though. They inflicted a seven-wicket loss on the Aussies in the final game at Sydney despite Shane Watson’s blistering unbeaten 124 from 71 balls.

The burly Australian slammed 10 fours and six sixes in his innings as the hosts posted 197 for 5 on the board. The in-form Bumrah and Jadeja went for 43 and 41 in their four overs.

However, the Indian batting was too good for the Aussies. Rohit Sharma (52 from 38), Kohli (50 from 36), and Raina (49 not out from 25) combined to hand Australia a 0-3 whitewash.

Yuvraj Singh nearly cost India the game with his slow batting. But, he redeemed himself with a four and six off the first two balls of the last over bowled by Andrew Tye.

Tait and Tye were the most expensive Aussie bowlers, conceding 47 and 51 respectively. Watson finished with 1 for 30 to go with his hundred and was named man of the match in a losing cause.

For Team India though, all that mattered was the 3-0 margin of victory.