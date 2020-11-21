Ind v Aus 2020: Indian opener Rohit Sharma gives update on injury ahead of Test series against Australia

Indian batsman Rohit Sharma has revealed that he is recovering well from the hamstring injury he suffered during the recently concluded edition of the IPL.

While the Indian team has already reached Australia and is serving quarantine in Sydney, Rohit Sharma is currently undergoing strength and conditioning training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

“Hamstring is feeling absolutely fine. Just started the process of getting it nice and strong. Before I play the longer format, I absolutely needed to be clear in mind that there is no stone left unturned. That’s probably the reason, I’m at the NCA,” Rohit Sharma told Press Trust of India.

There has been a lot of speculation over Rohit Sharma’s exclusion from the six-match limited-overs series against Australia which starts on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. And though he was initially not included in India’s tour of Australia 2020-21, the 33-year-old was later added to the Test squad.

However, Rohit himself cleared the air, saying that he needed approximately three weeks to work on his hamstring.

“Of course, there is still some work that needs to be done on my hamstring. That’s why I didn’t go to Australia for the white-ball leg as there are back-to-back games. Around 6 games in 11 days...So I thought if I get to work on my body for 25 days, I can probably go and play the Test matches. So it was an easy decision for me and I don’t know why it became so complicated for others,” Rohit Sharma reasoned.

‘I was constantly communicating with the BCCI and Mumbai Indians,’ says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma became only the second captain after MS Dhoni to win back-to-back IPL titles

Rohit Sharma suffered a left hamstring tear on October 18 during the Mumbai Indians’ clash against the Kings XI Punjab. After missing the subsequent four games, the MI skipper returned for the final three matches and helped MI win their fifth IPL title with a 51-ball 68 in the final.

He revealed that he was constantly in coordination with MI and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and added that he felt it wasn't too much of an issue playing the shortest format.

“I don’t know what was going on, to be honest, and what all were people talking about. But let me put this on record, I was constantly communicating with the BCCI and Mumbai Indians...I told them [MI] that I can take the field since it is the shortest format and I will be able to manage the situation quite nicely. Once I made my mind clear, it was all about focusing on what I needed to do,” Rohit Sharma further added.

Rohit Sharma didn’t have the greatest IPL 2020 season, as he scored 332 runs at an average of 27.66 in 12 matches including three half-centuries.