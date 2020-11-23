IND V AUS 2020: How many Test matches have Team India won in Australia?

Team India, led by Virat Kohli, are currently in Australia for a full tour featuring three one-dayers, as many T20Is, and four Tests. The series kicks-off on November 27 with the first ODI at Sydney.

The Test series, referred to as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, has been the main attraction during Team India’s visits to Australia over the last few years, as India have begun to compete away from home.

Team India have played a total of 12 Test series’ in Australia, with the first one being in 1947-48 and the most recent one being in 2018-19.

India created history in Australia during their last visit, winning a Test series Down Under for the first time ever. Across the 12 Test series’, Team India have played 48 Test matches, out of which they have lost 29 and drawn 12. But, do you know how many Test matches Team India have won in Australia? The answer is only 7.

Looking back at Team India’s seven Test wins in Australia

#1. Melbourne (Dec 30 1977 - Jan 4 1978)

Bhagwath Chandrasekhar

Team India registered their maiden Test triumph in Australia at Melbourne in 1977-78. Led by Bishen Singh Bedi, India batted first after winning the toss. But they only managed to post 256 on the board. Mohinder Amarnath and Gundappa Viswanath were the batting stars with 72 and 59 respectively. Wayne Clark picked up four wickets for Australia and Jeff Thomson three.

In response, Bhagwath Chandrasekhar’s leggies kept the Aussies to 213 despite Craig Serjeant’s 85 and opener Gary Cosier’s 67. A second-innings century from Sunil Gavaskar and another half-century from Viswanath saw Team India set Australia a tough target of 387.

Another unbelievable spell of bowling from Chandrasekhar saw Australia sink to their first-ever Test defeat against India at home. Chandrasekhar claimed 6 for 52 in the second innings, to go with his six-for in the first innings, while skipper Bishen Bedi chipped in with four. Chandrasekhar dismissed Cosier, Serjeant and opposition skipper Bob Simpson in both innings.