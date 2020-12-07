Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

IND v AUS 2020: How many times have India completed a T20I series whitewash?

A jubilant Indian team after beating Australia in the second T20I by 6 wickets
A jubilant Indian team after beating Australia in the second T20I by 6 wickets
Srinjoy Sanyal
ANALYST
Modified 07 Dec 2020, 13:33 IST
Feature
Advertisement

After a below-par performance in the ODI series, India sealed the 3-match T20I series against Australia by winning the second game by 6 wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (December 6).

Virat Kohli’s side won the opening T20I by 11 runs in Canberra, with the final match of the white-ball leg scheduled at the SCG on Tuesday (December 8).

India are on a 11-match unbeaten run and a 9-match winning streak in the shortest format. Their last defeat came on December 8, 2019 against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. India have now won five consecutive T20I series, and a win on Tuesday will push India’s match-winning streak into double figures.

India have played 18 bilateral 3-match T20I series till date, and they have ended up on the winning side in 14 of those. Their only 5-match affair came in New Zealand earlier this year, where Virat Kohli’s side registered their biggest margin of a series victory by whitewashing the hosts.

India have clean swept a T20I series (minimum 3 matches) five times. Interestingly, their such victory came in Sydney when India whitewashed Australia 3-0 on their 2015-16 tour Down Under. The number is all set to extend to six when they take the field at the same venue on Tuesday.

We now take a look at the five 3-match bilateral series India have whitewashed till now (chronologically).

1. India tour of Australia, 2015-16

1st T20I, Adelaide | Brief scorecard: India 188/3 (Virat Kohli 90*, Suresh Raina 41, Shane Watson 2/24, James Faulkner 1/43) beat Australia 151 all out (Aaron Finch 44, Steve Smith 21, Jasprit Bumrah 3/23, Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) by 37 runs

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli 90* off 55 balls

Advertisement

2nd T20I, Melbourne | Brief scorecard: India 184/3 (Rohit Sharma 60, Virat Kohli 59*, Andrew Tye 1/28, Glenn Maxwell 1/17) beat Australia 157/8 (Aaron Finch 74, Shaun Marsh 23, Ravindra Jadeja 2/32, Jasprit Bumrah 2/37) by 27 runs

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli 59* off 33 balls

3rd T20I, Sydney | Brief scorecard: Australia 197/5 (Shane Watson 124*, Travis Head 26, Ashish Nehra 1/32, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/36) lost to India 200/3 (Rohit Sharma 52, Suresh Raina 49*, Cameron Boyce 2/28, Shane Watson 1/30) by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Shane Watson 124* off 71 balls, 1 for 30 off 4 overs

Man of the Series: Virat Kohli 199 runs at an average of 199 in 3 matches

2. Sri Lanka tour of India, 2017

1st T20I, Cuttack | Brief scorecard: India 180/3 (KL Rahul 61, MS Dhoni 39*, Angelo Mathews 1/19, Thisara Perera 1/37) beat Sri Lanka 87 all out (Upul Tharanga 23, Kusal Perera 19, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/23, Hardik Pandya 3/29) by 93 runs

Man of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal 4 for 23 off 4 overs

2nd T20I, Indore | Brief scorecard: India 260/5 (Rohit Sharma 118, KL Rahul 89, Thisara Perera 2/49, Nuwan Pradeep 2/61) beat Sri Lanka 172 all out (Kusal Perera 77, Upul Tharanga 47, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/52, Kuldeep Yadav 3/52) by 88 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma 118 off 43 balls

3rd T20I, Mumbai | Brief scorecard: Sri Lanka 135/7 (Asela Gunaratne 36, Dasun Shanaka 29*, Jaydev Undakat 2/15, Hardik Pandya 2/25) lost to India 139/5 (Manish Pandey 32, Shreyas Iyer 30, Dushmantha Chameera 2/22, Dasun Shanaka 2/27) by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Jaydev Unadkat 2 for 15 off 4 overs

Man of the Series: Jaydev Unadkat 4 wickets at an average of 11 in 3 matches

3. West Indies tour of India, 2018

1st T20I, Kolkata | Brief scorecard: West Indies 109/8 (Fabian Allen 27, Keemo Paul 15*, Kuldeep Yadav 3/13, Krunal Pandya 1/15) lost to India 110/5 (Dinesh Karthik 31*, Krunal Pandya 21*, Carlos Brathwaite 2/11, Oshane Thomas 2/21) by 5 wickets

Advertisement

Man of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav 3 for 13 off 4 overs

2nd T20I, Lucknow | Brief scorecard: India 195/2 (Rohit Sharma 111*, Shikhar Dhawan 43, Fabian Allen 1/33, Khary Pierre 1/49) beat West Indies 124/9 (Darren Bravo 23, Keemo Paul 20, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/12, Jasprit Bumrah 2/20) by 71 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma 111* off 61 balls

3rd T20I, Chennai | Brief scorecard: West Indies 181/3 (Nicholas Pooran 53*, Darren Bravo 43*, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28, Washington Sundar 1/33) lost to India 182/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Rishabh Pant 58, Keemo Paul 2/32, Fabian Allen 1/23) by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan 92 off 62 balls

Man of the Series: Kuldeep Yadav 5 wickets at an average of 9 in 2 matches

4. India tour of West Indies, 2019

1st T20I, Florida | Brief scorecard: West Indies 95/9 (Kieron Pollard 49, Nicholas Pooran 20, Navdeep Saini 3/17, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/19) lost to India 98/6 (Rohit Sharma 24, Manish Pandey 19, Sunil Narine 2/14, Sheldon Cottrell 2/20) by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Navdeep Saini 3 for 17 off 4 overs

2nd T20I, Florida | Brief scorecard: India 167/5 (Rohit Sharma 67, Virat Kohli 28, Sheldon Cottrell 2/25, Oshane Thomas 2/27) beat West India 98/4 (Rovman Powell 54, Nicholas Pooran 19, Krunal Pandya 2/23, Washington Sundar 1/12) by 22 runs (DLS method)

Man of the Match: Krunal Pandya 20* off 13 balls, 2 for 23 off 3.3 overs

3rd T20I, Guyana | Brief scorecard: West Indies 146/6 (Kieron Pollard 58, Rovman Powell 32*, Deepak Chahar 3/4, Navdeep Saini 2/34) lost to India 150/3 (Rishabh Pant 65*, Virat Kohli 59, Oshane Thomas 2/29, Fabian Allen 1/18) by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Deepak Chahar 3 for 4 off 3 overs

Man of the Series: Krunal Pandya 32 runs at an average of 32 and 3 wickets at an average of 26 in 3 matches

5. India tour of New Zealand, 2020

1st T20I, Auckland | Brief scorecard: New Zealand 203/5 (Colin Munro 59, Ross Taylor 54*, Jasprit Bumrah 1/31, Shivam Dube 1/24) lost to India 204/4 (Shreyas Iyer 58*, KL Rahul 56, Ish Sodhi 2/36, Blair Tickner 1/34) by 6 wickets

Advertisement

Man of the Match: Shreyas Iyer 58* off 29 balls

2nd T20I, Auckland | Brief scorecard: New Zealand 132/5 (Martin Guptill 33, Tim Seifert 33*, Ravindra Jadeja 2/18, Jasprit Bumrah 1/21) lost to India 135/3 (KL Rahul 57*, Shreyas Iyer 44, Tim Southee 2/20, Ish Sodhi 1/33) by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: KL Rahul 57* off 50 balls

3rd T20I, Hamilton | Brief scorecard: India 179/5 (Rohit Sharma 65, Virat Kohli 38, Hamish Bennett 3/54, Mitchell Santner 1/37) beat New Zealand 179/6 (Kane Williamson 95, Martin Guptill 31, Shardul Thakur 2/21, Mohammed Shami 2/32) via Super Over

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma 65 off 40 balls

4th T20I, Wellington | Brief scorecard: India 165/8 (Manish Pandey 50*, KL Rahul 39, Ish Sodhi 3/26, Hamish Bennett 2/41) beat New Zealand 165/7 (Colin Munro 64, Tim Seifert 57, Shardul Thakur 2/33, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20) via Super Over

Man of the Match: Shardul Thakur 2 for 33 off 4 overs

5th T20I, Mount Maunganui | Brief scorecard: India 163/3 (Rohit Sharma 60, KL Rahul 45, Scott Kuggeleijn 2/25, Hamish Bennett 1/21) beat New Zealand 156/9 (Ross Taylor 53, Tim Seifert 50, Jasprit Bumrah 3/12, Navdeep Saini 2/23) by 7 runs

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah 3 for 12 off 4 overs

Man of the Series: KL Rahul 224 runs at an average of 56 in 5 matches

 

Published 07 Dec 2020, 13:33 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli KL Rahul Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी