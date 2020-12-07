IND v AUS 2020: How many times have India completed a T20I series whitewash?

After a below-par performance in the ODI series, India sealed the 3-match T20I series against Australia by winning the second game by 6 wickets at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (December 6).

Virat Kohli’s side won the opening T20I by 11 runs in Canberra, with the final match of the white-ball leg scheduled at the SCG on Tuesday (December 8).

India are on a 11-match unbeaten run and a 9-match winning streak in the shortest format. Their last defeat came on December 8, 2019 against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram. India have now won five consecutive T20I series, and a win on Tuesday will push India’s match-winning streak into double figures.

India have played 18 bilateral 3-match T20I series till date, and they have ended up on the winning side in 14 of those. Their only 5-match affair came in New Zealand earlier this year, where Virat Kohli’s side registered their biggest margin of a series victory by whitewashing the hosts.

India have clean swept a T20I series (minimum 3 matches) five times. Interestingly, their such victory came in Sydney when India whitewashed Australia 3-0 on their 2015-16 tour Down Under. The number is all set to extend to six when they take the field at the same venue on Tuesday.

We now take a look at the five 3-match bilateral series India have whitewashed till now (chronologically).

1. India tour of Australia, 2015-16

1st T20I, Adelaide | Brief scorecard: India 188/3 (Virat Kohli 90*, Suresh Raina 41, Shane Watson 2/24, James Faulkner 1/43) beat Australia 151 all out (Aaron Finch 44, Steve Smith 21, Jasprit Bumrah 3/23, Ravindra Jadeja 2/21) by 37 runs

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli 90* off 55 balls

2nd T20I, Melbourne | Brief scorecard: India 184/3 (Rohit Sharma 60, Virat Kohli 59*, Andrew Tye 1/28, Glenn Maxwell 1/17) beat Australia 157/8 (Aaron Finch 74, Shaun Marsh 23, Ravindra Jadeja 2/32, Jasprit Bumrah 2/37) by 27 runs

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli 59* off 33 balls

3rd T20I, Sydney | Brief scorecard: Australia 197/5 (Shane Watson 124*, Travis Head 26, Ashish Nehra 1/32, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/36) lost to India 200/3 (Rohit Sharma 52, Suresh Raina 49*, Cameron Boyce 2/28, Shane Watson 1/30) by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Shane Watson 124* off 71 balls, 1 for 30 off 4 overs

Man of the Series: Virat Kohli 199 runs at an average of 199 in 3 matches

2. Sri Lanka tour of India, 2017

1st T20I, Cuttack | Brief scorecard: India 180/3 (KL Rahul 61, MS Dhoni 39*, Angelo Mathews 1/19, Thisara Perera 1/37) beat Sri Lanka 87 all out (Upul Tharanga 23, Kusal Perera 19, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/23, Hardik Pandya 3/29) by 93 runs

Man of the Match: Yuzvendra Chahal 4 for 23 off 4 overs

2nd T20I, Indore | Brief scorecard: India 260/5 (Rohit Sharma 118, KL Rahul 89, Thisara Perera 2/49, Nuwan Pradeep 2/61) beat Sri Lanka 172 all out (Kusal Perera 77, Upul Tharanga 47, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/52, Kuldeep Yadav 3/52) by 88 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma 118 off 43 balls

3rd T20I, Mumbai | Brief scorecard: Sri Lanka 135/7 (Asela Gunaratne 36, Dasun Shanaka 29*, Jaydev Undakat 2/15, Hardik Pandya 2/25) lost to India 139/5 (Manish Pandey 32, Shreyas Iyer 30, Dushmantha Chameera 2/22, Dasun Shanaka 2/27) by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Jaydev Unadkat 2 for 15 off 4 overs

Man of the Series: Jaydev Unadkat 4 wickets at an average of 11 in 3 matches

3. West Indies tour of India, 2018

1st T20I, Kolkata | Brief scorecard: West Indies 109/8 (Fabian Allen 27, Keemo Paul 15*, Kuldeep Yadav 3/13, Krunal Pandya 1/15) lost to India 110/5 (Dinesh Karthik 31*, Krunal Pandya 21*, Carlos Brathwaite 2/11, Oshane Thomas 2/21) by 5 wickets

Man of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav 3 for 13 off 4 overs

2nd T20I, Lucknow | Brief scorecard: India 195/2 (Rohit Sharma 111*, Shikhar Dhawan 43, Fabian Allen 1/33, Khary Pierre 1/49) beat West Indies 124/9 (Darren Bravo 23, Keemo Paul 20, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/12, Jasprit Bumrah 2/20) by 71 runs

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma 111* off 61 balls

3rd T20I, Chennai | Brief scorecard: West Indies 181/3 (Nicholas Pooran 53*, Darren Bravo 43*, Yuzvendra Chahal 2/28, Washington Sundar 1/33) lost to India 182/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 92, Rishabh Pant 58, Keemo Paul 2/32, Fabian Allen 1/23) by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Shikhar Dhawan 92 off 62 balls

Man of the Series: Kuldeep Yadav 5 wickets at an average of 9 in 2 matches

4. India tour of West Indies, 2019

1st T20I, Florida | Brief scorecard: West Indies 95/9 (Kieron Pollard 49, Nicholas Pooran 20, Navdeep Saini 3/17, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/19) lost to India 98/6 (Rohit Sharma 24, Manish Pandey 19, Sunil Narine 2/14, Sheldon Cottrell 2/20) by 4 wickets

Man of the Match: Navdeep Saini 3 for 17 off 4 overs

2nd T20I, Florida | Brief scorecard: India 167/5 (Rohit Sharma 67, Virat Kohli 28, Sheldon Cottrell 2/25, Oshane Thomas 2/27) beat West India 98/4 (Rovman Powell 54, Nicholas Pooran 19, Krunal Pandya 2/23, Washington Sundar 1/12) by 22 runs (DLS method)

Man of the Match: Krunal Pandya 20* off 13 balls, 2 for 23 off 3.3 overs

3rd T20I, Guyana | Brief scorecard: West Indies 146/6 (Kieron Pollard 58, Rovman Powell 32*, Deepak Chahar 3/4, Navdeep Saini 2/34) lost to India 150/3 (Rishabh Pant 65*, Virat Kohli 59, Oshane Thomas 2/29, Fabian Allen 1/18) by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Deepak Chahar 3 for 4 off 3 overs

Man of the Series: Krunal Pandya 32 runs at an average of 32 and 3 wickets at an average of 26 in 3 matches

5. India tour of New Zealand, 2020

1st T20I, Auckland | Brief scorecard: New Zealand 203/5 (Colin Munro 59, Ross Taylor 54*, Jasprit Bumrah 1/31, Shivam Dube 1/24) lost to India 204/4 (Shreyas Iyer 58*, KL Rahul 56, Ish Sodhi 2/36, Blair Tickner 1/34) by 6 wickets

Man of the Match: Shreyas Iyer 58* off 29 balls

2nd T20I, Auckland | Brief scorecard: New Zealand 132/5 (Martin Guptill 33, Tim Seifert 33*, Ravindra Jadeja 2/18, Jasprit Bumrah 1/21) lost to India 135/3 (KL Rahul 57*, Shreyas Iyer 44, Tim Southee 2/20, Ish Sodhi 1/33) by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: KL Rahul 57* off 50 balls

3rd T20I, Hamilton | Brief scorecard: India 179/5 (Rohit Sharma 65, Virat Kohli 38, Hamish Bennett 3/54, Mitchell Santner 1/37) beat New Zealand 179/6 (Kane Williamson 95, Martin Guptill 31, Shardul Thakur 2/21, Mohammed Shami 2/32) via Super Over

Man of the Match: Rohit Sharma 65 off 40 balls

4th T20I, Wellington | Brief scorecard: India 165/8 (Manish Pandey 50*, KL Rahul 39, Ish Sodhi 3/26, Hamish Bennett 2/41) beat New Zealand 165/7 (Colin Munro 64, Tim Seifert 57, Shardul Thakur 2/33, Jasprit Bumrah 1/20) via Super Over

Man of the Match: Shardul Thakur 2 for 33 off 4 overs

5th T20I, Mount Maunganui | Brief scorecard: India 163/3 (Rohit Sharma 60, KL Rahul 45, Scott Kuggeleijn 2/25, Hamish Bennett 1/21) beat New Zealand 156/9 (Ross Taylor 53, Tim Seifert 50, Jasprit Bumrah 3/12, Navdeep Saini 2/23) by 7 runs

Man of the Match: Jasprit Bumrah 3 for 12 off 4 overs

Man of the Series: KL Rahul 224 runs at an average of 56 in 5 matches