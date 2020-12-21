IND V AUS 2020: Hussey, Haddin back Matthew Wade over Travis Head if David Warner is fit for Boxing Day Test

In the event of opener David Warner being declared fit for the Boxing Day Test against India at Melbourne, either Travis Head or Matthew Wade will have to miss out.

Former Aussie cricketers Michael Hussey and Brad Haddin batted for Matthew Wade over Travis Head while admitting that neither had done anything to deserve the axe.

Speaking on Fox Cricket’s Follow-On podcast, Hussey said Matthew Wade’s technique and fighting qualities give him an edge. He said:

“If I had to make a call and get off the fence I would probably lean towards Matthew Wade staying. I thought Wade handled himself really well. He has a good technique… Good fighting qualities and is well-liked around the team now.”

Haddin also agreed that Matthew Wade deserves to be retained ahead of Travis Head as he displayed great character opening the innings at Adelaide. Explaining his choice, Haddin said:

“It is hard to leave Matthew Wade out. To do what he did in Adelaide shows great character and proves he will do whatever he can to be part of the Australian team.”

On Head, Haddin said that he is developing, and also has a couple of good hundreds, but he would still go with Matthew Wade. Haddin added:

“He (Head)would be disappointed with the way he got out in the first Test. I am with Huss (Hussey). I would find a way to keep Matthew Wade in the team.

“The only reason Wade went up the top is because Travis Head at No.5 would not be able to technically stand up to the new ball.”

A fluent 73* in the Adelaide Test helped Tim Paine jump 18 spots to reach No.33 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting 📈



The Australia skipper is on 592 rating points at the moment – his career-best tally 👏



How many runs will he score in the second #AUSvIND Test? pic.twitter.com/6s17LxFOhJ — ICC (@ICC) December 21, 2020

The Head vs Matthew Wade debate has come to the fore with Joe Burns having saved his spot for now following his half-century at Adelaide. Also, with Cameron Green having all-round ability, he remains the preferred choice at No. 6.

How did Matthew Wade and Travis Head perform at Adelaide?

In David Warner’s absence, Matthew Wade opened the innings and scored 8 and 33. After struggling in the first innings, he looked fluent in the second until a bizarre run out led to his dismissal.

Virat Kohli gains two points to reduce the gap between him and Steve Smith in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for batting 🎉



Full list 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/LbUovKuEf6 — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2020

Travis Head managed only 7 from 20 in the only innings he batted in at Adelaide. He gave a simple return catch to off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

Australia went on to hammer India by eight wickets at Adelaide after the visitors collapsed to a record low total of 36 in the second innings.