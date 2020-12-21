IND v AUS 2020: ‘I haven't been following him’ - Joe Burns on his advice for Prithvi Shaw

Australian opener Joe Burns, who scored a half-century in the second innings of the Adelaide Test to end a potentially career-threatening rut, refused to give any advice to struggling opposition opener Prithvi Shaw.

Burns, who endured a horror run in the build-up to the Test series, hammered an unbeaten 51 in the second innings as Australia chased down the 90-run target. When asked if he has any advice for Prithvi Shaw, the Australian opener told ANI -

"I wouldn't give him any advice as I am playing against him. I'm hoping that he makes no runs at all. I actually don't know what form he is been in. I haven't been following him."

"He is obviously a quality player if he is playing for India. I might give advice at the end of the series, but not after the first game.”

A fluent 73* in the Adelaide Test helped Tim Paine jump 18 spots to reach No.33 in the @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Rankings for batting 📈



The Australia skipper is on 592 rating points at the moment – his career-best tally 👏



How many runs will he score in the second #AUSvIND Test? pic.twitter.com/6s17LxFOhJ — ICC (@ICC) December 21, 2020

On his own return to form, Joe Burns added that he was happy to get back in the rhythm. He stated -

"Just wanted to get the job done and an amazing day for Australia cricket. We had bowled well in the first inning too but didn't get any reward.”

Prithvi Shaw and Joe Burns: Sailing in the same boat

Prithvi Shaw walks back after being bowled for a duck in the first innings

Prior to the first Border-Gavaskar Test, both Joe Burns and Prithvi Shaw were under extreme pressure to deliver. Burns had meandered his way to 62 runs from his last nine innings, and might not even have played if David Warner and Will Pucovski were fit.

In the first innings of the pink-ball Test, the Aussie opener was trapped in front by Jasprit Bumrah for a 41-ball 8 before he hammered a fifty in the second innings.

🌟 Josh Hazlewood storms into top 5️⃣

🌟 R Ashwin climbs up one spot to No.9️⃣



Check out the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Test Player Rankings for bowling 👉 https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/aoIIhBUiPH — ICC (@ICC) December 20, 2020

On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw managed scores of 0, 19, 40 and 3 in the two practice encounters against Australia A. Preferred for the Adelaide Test match KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, the youngster was bowled for 0 and 4 in the two innings.

Down 0-1 in the series, India face a herculean Test of making a comeback in the series sans Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami's services. The second India-Australia Test begins on Boxing Day (December 26) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.