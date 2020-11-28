IND v AUS 2020: 'I apologised to him while I was batting' - Glenn Maxwell on KXIP captain KL Rahul

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell joked on Twitter that he apologised to Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul during his whirlwind knock against India in the 1st ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Maxwell came into the ODI series on the back of a nightmare Indian Premier League campaign in which he failed to hit a single six and averaged only 15.42 after being bought for 10.75 crores in the auction.

A Twitter user made a meme about Glenn Maxwell and Jimmy Neesham finding form for their national teams after their indifferent IPL seasons. The Kiwi all-rounder tagged the former in the post, saying 'that's actually pretty good'.

The 32-year-old quipped:

"I apologised to him while I was batting #kxipfriends."

I apologised to him while I was batting 😂 🦁 🙏 #kxipfriends ❤️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 28, 2020

Glenn Maxwell picks apart India after indifferent IPL 2020 campaign

Glenn Maxwell was his innovative best against India in the 1st ODI

Glenn Maxwell struggled majorly in IPL 2020 under KL Rahul, and was even dropped for the final league game of the campaign. But in the 1st ODI against India, he banished his demons from the T20 tournament and played a swashbuckling knock featuring 5 fours and 3 sixes.

Advertisement

Maxwell came in with just under 10 overs to go after the wicket of Marcus Stoinis for a golden duck, and took the attack to the Indian bowlers straightaway. Although he holed out in the deep off Mohammed Shami with over 5 overs to go, the damage was already done as he amassed 45 runs off just 19 balls.

Glenn Maxwell's contributions in the field didn't match those with the bat, but the Kangaroos coasted to a comfortable 66-run win to take a commanding 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.

India and Australia face off in the 2nd ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow.