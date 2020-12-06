IND v AUS 2020: 'I'll send AB de Villiers a text and see what he thinks' - Virat Kohli on his audacious scoop in the 2nd T20I

Indian skipper Virat Kohli joked after his team's thrilling win over Australia in the 2nd T20I that he'll ask AB de Villiers for his thoughts on an innovative shot the former played.

In the 15th over of the Indian innings bowled by Andrew Tye, the 32-year-old got down on one knee and scooped a full delivery over the fine-leg boundary for six. Virat Kohli doesn't often resort to the shot, which his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate De Villiers plays better than anyone else in the world.

When asked about the cheeky six, Virat Kohli said:

"There was indeed! [a bit of AB de Villiers in one of the strokes]. I told Hardik I wasn't expecting it, the whole team wasn't! It was a funny moment, I never thought I'm gonna hit a six there. I'll send AB a text tonight and see what he thinks of the shot."

We'll be fearless in the 3rd ODI, says Virat Kohli

Australia v India - T20 Game 1

India had an indifferent record at the Sydney Cricket Ground on this tour, but they set things straight with this win.

Virat Kohli lauded the support he and his team received from the crowd, and claimed that India will play fearless cricket in the final T20I of the 3-match series.

"We had a word before this game, ride the atmosphere and the energy from fans. That atmosphere pulls you through in the tough moments. You just start pushing yourself and taking the game on when there are so many people and your own teammates backing you."

Advertisement

"The next game is going to be even more exciting. We've won the series but we'll definitely come out here and be fearless."

The final white-ball game of India's tour of Australia will be played at the same venue of Tuesday (8 December), and the Men in Blue might opt to rest a few key players ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Interestingly, a full crowd is expected to be allowed at the SCG for the game.