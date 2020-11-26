IND v AUS 2020: India's ideal opening combination for the ODI series

The Indian cricket team makes a highly anticipated return to international cricket tomorrow, as they take on hosts Australia in the first of 3 ODIs at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League was a very entertaining tournament, and it threw up a number of selection questions that haven't quite been answered. Rohit Sharma will miss the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour despite playing in the Mumbai Indians' final three IPL 2020 games, and his absence will be felt dearly Down Under.

Without their vice-captain, India will have to rely on the trio of KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal in the limited-overs series. In this article, we take a look at India's ideal opening combination for the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

Who will partner Shikhar Dhawan at the top of the order for India?

Dhawan had a memorable IPL 2020 campaign

After a prolific IPL 2020 campaign in which he finished as the second-highest run-scorer, Shikhar Dhawan has re-established his place in the ODI and T20I sides. The veteran southpaw will add great experience and versatility in the absence of his regular opening partner.

Dhawan is likely to be partnered by Mayank Agarwal in the upcoming ODI series against Australia. The Kings XI Punjab opener has competition from Shubman Gill and franchise captain KL Rahul, but he should pip them to the spot by virtue of his recent form and relative experience.

Rahul will be India's first-choice wicket-keeper against Australia, and opening the batting as well during a congested run of fixtures might increase his workload a bit too much. He has been appointed as the vice-captain of the white-ball teams, and also finds a place in the Test side.

If Rohit is unable to reach Australia in time for the first two Tests, Rahul might be forced to open the innings in the longest format of the game as well. It would be prudent to prevent him from being burnt out, and India will be buoyed by the fact that he has shown great application and ability while batting in the middle order.

Gill, on the other hand, was quietly impressive in IPL 2020 but hasn't done enough at the international level in any format to warrant an inclusion ahead of Agarwal. The 29-year-old has been called up to all three formats for the first time in his fairly short international career, and he is on the verge of becoming a mainstay in the Indian team.

If Agarwal does open, Rahul will have to move down to No. 5, and he will be followed by either Hardik Pandya or Manish Pandey. Gill might warm the bench initially, but could be given a go if the series is already won by the time the third ODI rolls around.

Verdict: Shikhar Dhawan and Mayank Agarwal to open, KL Rahul to bat at No. 5