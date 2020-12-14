IND v AUS 2020: India's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is contested by India and Australia, commences on the 17th of December with a Day-Night Test at the Adelaide Oval.

India enter the game at a clear disadvantage, as they have played only one Test - against Bangladesh - with the pink ball. Australia, on the other hand, were the first to embrace the newest innovation in the longest format of the game, and have brushed aside the opposition in all 7 games they've been part of.

India won't be at full strength throughout the 4-Test series, as captain Virat Kohli is set to leave for home after the first game and Rohit Sharma is slated to miss at least the first two matches.

Here is a look at India's predicted playing XI for the 1st Test against Australia.

Openers: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill

Mayank Agarwal will be crucial to India's fortunes

India will be without Rohit Sharma's services for at least the first two Tests, and in his absence, the only opener who is definitely going to be part of the playing XI is Mayank Agarwal. The Karnataka-born batsman played the pink-ball warm-up game, and scored a gritty fifty in the second innings to put his position at the top of the order beyond doubt.

Agarwal showed excellent application on his last tour of Australia, and his airtight defence - along with his ability to take the attack to the spinners - will serve India well in this series.

There are a few contenders who could walk out at Adelaide alongside Agarwal - Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul.

Rahul is in the form of his life, and is right in the scheme of things in all 3 formats. However, the fact that he didn't take place in either warm-up game leads us to believe that he will walk into the team as a replacement for Virat Kohli and will not be part of the XI for the 1st Test. It is also worth noting that he hasn't crossed 50 in his last 12 innings in Tests, and last played red ball cricket for India in August 2019.

Shaw and Gill had what appeared to be a straight shoot-off for the second opener's spot in the warm-up games, the latter definitely edged ahead with solid knocks in the second match.

Shaw has been in disastrous nick over the last few months, and the only thing in his favour is the 40-odd he scored in the first innings of the second warm-up game. The stocky opener didn't look at ease against the moving ball, and wasn't tested by balls aimed at his body by the Australia A quicks.

Gill, on the other hand, showed a solid technique, and was confident against the pacers he faced. Assured against the bouncers and knowing exactly where his off-stump is, the 21-year-old from Punjab is in prime position to make his Test debut.

The management might have an eye on the future, as Gill can slot into the middle order when Rohit returns but Shaw can't.