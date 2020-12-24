IND v AUS 2020: India's record in Test matches at the MCG

The battle for the Border-Gavaskar trophy moves to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) this week, where India will be aiming to avenge their defeat in the first Test to Australia.

The tourists find themselves in an unenviable position after suffering a dramatic collapse in the Adelaide Test, and losing Virat Kohli (paternity leave) and Mohammad Shami (broken arm) for the rest of the series.

However, one thing that will give the Indian dressing room some cause for optimism is their record at the MCG - the venue for the second Test starting December 26.

The MCG has always been the traditional hosting ground for the Boxing Day Test match. It is one of the most-eagerly awaited events of the Australian cricketing calendar every year.

While the Aussies have an impressive record in Melbourne, history shows that they can be beaten at the famous ground.

India, on the other hand, have a fairly decent record at the MCG, especially compared to some of the other overseas grounds they have played at over the years.

India's record at the MCG in Tests - Played: 13 Won: 3 Lost: 8 Drawn: 2

Cheteshwar Pujara scored a memorable hundred at the MCG in 2018

India have played a total of 13 Test matches at the Melbourne Cricket Ground over the course of the last 72 years. Of those 13, they have lost eight.

But what will give the Men in Blue encouragement is the fact that they have won three and drawn two Tests against the Aussies at this ground.

India have a win percentage of 23.07 at the MCG, and it is the ground where they have had their most Test success Down Under.

In fact, India haven't lost in their last two matches in Melbourne. They earned a famous win at this stadium on their last tour to Australia in 2018.

The victory was made possible courtesy an impressive ton by Cheteshwar Pujara and some excellent bowling by Jasprit Bumrah (which included a six-wicket haul in the first innings). Bumrah was named Man of the Match for his nine wickets, as Australia crumbled to a 137-run defeat.

India also earned an improbable draw at the MCG in 2014. It was Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane who starred on that particular occasion.

Kohli scored 169 and 54 in his two innings, while Rahane also smashed a century and played a crucial knock of 48 in the second innings to help India draw the Test.

Rahane will be looking to take inspiration from that memorable encounter as he gets set to lead India in Kohli's absence.