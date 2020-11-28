IND v AUS 2020: 'It's a basic principle that you should not be that far in' - Michael Holding slams India's poor fielding in 1st ODI

Former West Indies pacer Michael Holding has hit out at the Indian fielders for making schoolboy errors during their loss in the 1st ODI against Australia.

On the show 'Holding Nothing Back', the 66-year-old slammed Virat Kohli's men for not staying on the ropes, with the boundary at the Sydney Cricket Ground not as long as it once was.

When asked about the reasons behind India's comprehensive 66-run loss in the 1st ODI, Michael Holding said -

"India didn't help themselves with their fielding. The SCG is a big ground but the boundary rope was still in from the extremes of the boundary. India slipped up on quite a few occasions, with balls going over the fielders' heads and not going for sixes. There's no way you should be that far within the boundary."

'In any ground, it's a basic principle that you should not be that far in' - Michael Holding

Michael Holding has been known to say it like it is

Michael Holding criticised the Indian fielders for coming in off the boundary and allowing balls to be hit over their heads for fours. He added that this is a 'basic principle' in any ground irrespective of the size of the boundary.

Michael Holding said -

"In any ground, it's a basic principle that you should not be that far in that the ball can go over your head and land within the boundary. If it goes over your head, it should be six and that is just basic. It's not as if India are back in the day where fielders could take twos easily, since they are a lot fitter."

India suffered a number of lapses in the field that lost them the advantage in the 1st ODI against Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan dropped a regulation catch, while Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal shelled some slightly more difficult chances. Ravindra Jadeja missed a run-out that he would've effected 9 times out of 10, while a number of other fielders failed to gather the ball cleanly on the boundary.

The Men in Blue will be looking to put in an improved fielding performance in the 2nd ODI, which is scheduled to take place tomorrow at the same venue.