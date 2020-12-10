IND v AUS 2020: It will be awesome to get the opportunity to play against Virat Kohli, says Alex Carey

Australia A captain Alex Carey expressed his excitement at potentially facing off against Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the second practice game between Australia A and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The practice match, which begins on December 11, will be crucial for India as a dress rehearsal for the first Pink Ball Test scheduled for December 17 at Adelaide.

The Australia A team wears a relatively inexperienced look, with only four main Test squad members set to feature in this game. However, Alex Carey shed light on how it would be good for his men to learn from playing against a world-class team like India.

"It would be awesome to get that experience and opportunity against him. We're hoping that India puts their best line-up out there, and we can put up a show against them. It's a great, exciting opportunity to play against a high-quality Test team," Alex Carey was quoted as saying bt TNN.

Alex Carey backs under-fire opener Joe Burns to come good against India

Joe Burns is under a lot of pressure to save his place in the Australian side due to poor form

Australian opener Joe Burns, who has been backed to start the first Test as one of the openers, has been going through a very lean patch of form of late. After he managed just 57 runs in five innings during the Sheffield Shield this season, Burns could muster only 4 runs in the two innings against India A in the first practice game.

However, Alex Carey revealed that Burns is batting really well in the nets and backed the right-hander to come good in the Test series. With David Warner ruled out of the first Test with a groin injury and young Will Pucovski , Burns has a good chance of making a telling impression.

"Joe's really experienced. We know how good a player he is. No doubt he'll be working really hard tomorrow to score some runs as always. I fully trust the way that he goes about it. He's a proven opening batsman for a long time now," Alex Carey asserted.

"It's a pink ball (game), so conditions will be a little bit different. I caught up with the boys last night in the nets…he's seeing the ball really well. So, there's a big score just around the corner for Joe," Alex Carey further added.

The all-important Border-Gavaskar Trophy is set to begin from December 17, with the first Test at Adelaide. While India will look to make history by winning their second consecutive Test series Down Under, the hosts will be itching to avenge the defeat from two years ago.