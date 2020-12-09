IND v AUS 2020: It will take time to get used to Jasprit Bumrah's 'unique' bowling action, reckons Cameron Green

Australia's exciting all-rounder Cameron Green is looking forward to facing India's Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the impending Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Cameron Green was the top-scorer in India's first warm-up game of the tour against Australia 'A'. He played a brilliant knock of 125 not-out, studded with 12 fours and one six against Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav.

The 21-year-old also flaunted his all-round skills by taking out both India 'A's openers in the second innings.

The next three-day warm-up game will begin on 11th December. This match will be played under the lights with the pink ball in preparation for India's first overseas day-night Test match in Adelaide.

Another day, another century for Cameron Green as he pushes for a Test debut this summer. Some of these shots are 👌 #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/KKLGzOqR28 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 7, 2020

Most of India's Test regulars are expected to be in the starting XI for the game, which will make up for Cameron Green's toughest challenge yet.

Cameron Green said during a virtual press conference on Wednesday:

"You can obviously tell the world-class skill of Umesh Yadav, he was bowling down breeze on a wicket that had a bit in it for them, it was tough, Umesh was difficult to face. I will be facing the likes of Bumrah and Shami in the next practice game with the pink ball, it would be another new challenge for myself and few other guys who have not faced them before."

'Jasprit Bumrah is world-class,' says Cameron Green

He's done it with the bat, and now with the ball! Cameron Green on fire at Drummoyne Oval



WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/MfBZAvhZsT #AUSAvIND pic.twitter.com/0MPE5FRUB5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 8, 2020

Cameron Green, who is being hyped as Australia's next big thing, averaged 49.83 with four centuries in the Sheffield Shield. This is to add to his excellent overall first-class bowling figures of 30 wickets at a strike rate of 43.4.

The young star talked about Jasprit Bumrah's unorthodox action and hopes he will get used to it soon.

"Bumrah is world-class, he has such a unique bowling action, it will take some time to get used to his action, you have to take your game to another level and you have to work hard to get through likes of Bumrah but hopefully, it gets a bit easier once we see more of him," Cameron Green added.

Although Australia has a settled middle-order, Cameron Green can still come in at some stage in the four-match Test series. He will be looking to enhance these chances further by performing against the Indians in the second tour game.