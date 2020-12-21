Australian opener Joe Burns has claimed that he intends to smash match-winning hundreds in the upcoming India vs Australia Tests. Joe Burns essayed a place-saving knock in the second innings of the first Test, where he scored an unbeaten 63 ball 51 to guide Australia to an 8 wicket win in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide.

The solid knock has helped Joe Burns consolidate his place at the top of the order, especially after the Australian has been criticised for his form in recent weeks. Speaking to the media in a virtual conference, Joe Burns reiterated that although his half-century helped him regain his confidence, he has greater plans for the upcoming Tests.

“You go into the next game and you have to start all over again. Challenges in international cricket keep coming and we have got three Tests more to go. My job and my goal is to go on and get match-winning hundreds in those games”

Six and fifty for Joe Burns!



What a way to seal victory for Australia! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9ZLfC3f41r — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

Joe Burns set to keep his place in the upcoming Tests

The 31-year-old has been cleared to play the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne after scans cleared him of any serious injury ahead of the Test. Notably, Joe Burns was hit by Jasprit Bumrah on the elbow in the first Test, and the opener opened up about how the 40-minute break right after he got hit gave him time to allow the pain killers to set in and help him recover.

Joe Burns cleared to play in Melbourne, but no official word yet on Pucovski, Warner fitness #AUSvIND https://t.co/7piEO6MZJU pic.twitter.com/xej4jF4udt — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2020

Joe Burns also talked about how he has been feeling in a good rhythm all summer, as he revealed how one shot against Umesh Yadav helped him find his rhythm.

“It’s funny that one shot in this game can give you everything that you were searching for in terms of balance. The first pull I hit off Umesh Yadav’s ball felt amazing. Over the summer, I think I have been really confident and batting well as I said before to find rhythm often can be one-shot away”

With Will Pucovski set to miss the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne as he recovers from a concussion, and David Warner’s availability in doubt as well, Joe Burns is set to keep his place at the top of the order. With the batsman having scored a fifty in the last game, the Australian management will now be much more confident about their opening combination going into the upcoming Tests against India.