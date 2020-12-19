IND v AUS 2020: 'KL Rahul should definitely be brought into the team for the Melbourne Test' - Mohammad Kaif

Former middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif has opined that KL Rahul should be a part of the Indian team for the second Test against Australia because of the experience he brings to the table.

He made this observation while talking about India's probable changes for the Melbourne Test during a discussion on the Sony Sports network.

With India suffering a massive defeat in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Mohammad Kaif was asked about the changes the team could make going ahead.

While acknowledging India is in a spot of bother, Mohammad Kaif named KL Rahul and Shubman Gill as two of the possible inclusions in the Indian team. He pointed out that Virat Kohli will not be available for the rest of the tour as he is coming back home for the birth of his first child.

"When you talk about Melbourne, the problems are there. There are a lot of options if they want to make changes. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are there. Virat Kohli will go back home after this Test match."

Mohammad Kaif cast his vote for KL Rahul's inclusion in the Indian team for the second Test. He reasoned the Karnataka batsman is a seasoned campaigner now and there has been a marked improvement in his game over the last couple of years.

"I feel KL Rahul should play because he has the experience. Since the time KL Rahul has been dropped from the Indian team, he has put in a lot of effort in the last one and a half to two years and there has been improvement in his game."

The gun fielder added KL Rahul performed decently even in the limited-overs series against Australia before the first Test.

"He has played well in ODIs and T20Is, if we talk about this series also. That is why he should definitely be brought into the team."

Advertisement

Mohammad Kaif believes Shubman Gill should also be given a chance

Mohammad Kaif wants Shubman Gill to be blooded in Test cricket

Mohammad Kaif highlighted Shubman Gill has also been garnering a lot of attention for his composure at the crease and decent performances in the IPL.

"Shubman Gill has been drawing a lot of praises. He is an organised player. His IPL was also good."

Mohammad Kaif signed off by observing that the in-form players who have been performing consistently over the past few months deserve to be included in the Indian team.

"I believe a player who has been playing continuously, in which you can include the IPL as well, in the last few months should be given a chance."

With Virat Kohli's unavailability and Prithvi Shaw's indifferent form with the bat, the Indian team is likely to ring in a couple of changes for the Boxing Day Test. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill are the prime contenders to take those two spots in the batting order.