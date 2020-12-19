IND v AUS 2020: Mayank Agarwal becomes the third-fastest Indian to 1000 Test runs 

Indian opener Mayank Agarwal became the third-fastest Indian batsman to reach 1000 Test runs. The 29-year-old achieved the landmark during the first session of Day 3 at Adelaide, when he scored his 9th run.

Mayank Agarwal took 19 innings to cross the 1000-run landmark in Test matches. Former India left-hander Vinod Kambli holds the record for having reached 1000 runs in Tests in fewest innings for India.

Kambli needed only 14 innings to cross the 1000-run mark. He is followed by Cheteshwar Pujara, who needed 18 innings to get there.

In terms of Indian openers though, Mayank Agarwal is the quickest one to reach 1000 Test runs. The earlier record was held by the legendary Sunil Gavaskar, who took 21 innings to get achieve the figure.

Among other Indians, Sanjay Manjrekar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly all took 23 innings to get to 1000 runs in Test cricket.

Mayank Agarwal: Impressive start to Test career

Having had to go through the hard grind of domestic cricket, Mayank Agarwal made a delayed international debut for India, when he was aged 27, during the Boxing Day Test against Australia in 2018.

It was a memorable debut for the Karnataka batsman as he hit 76 in his very first innings. To prove that the knock was no fluke, he followed it up with scores of 42 and 77. Mayank Agarwal thus played a key role in India’s maiden Test series triumph in Australia.

Going into the Adelaide encounter, Mayank Agarwal had 974 runs to his name in 11 Tests at an average of 57.29 with three hundreds and four fifties.

Mayank Agarwal already has two Test double hundreds to his name. He is the second fastest to the landmark, needing only 12 innings to get there, thus surpassing the legendary Sir Don Bradman, who took 13 innings to register two double tons.

Kambli holds the record for being the quickest to two double centuries in Test cricket, needing only five innings to get there.

Mayank Agarwal, though, was dismissed for a 40-ball 9 on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test. India were in dire straits at 31/9 at the time of filing this report.