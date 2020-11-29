IND v AUS 2020: Mayank Agarwal bowling stats, records in first class cricket

After the Indian cricket team's defeat in the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, many experts opined that the Men in Blue lacked a sixth bowling option. Skipper Virat Kohli seems to have noted their views as he used part-time off-spinner Mayank Agarwal to bowl the 35th over in the second IND v AUS 2020 ODI.

The Kings XI Punjab opening batsman started his over on a decent note, conceding only two runs off the first four deliveries. Unfortunately, Mayank Agarwal could not end the over well as Steve Smith scored two boundaries off the last two balls.

Have India found their sixth bowler? Mayank Agarwal is having a long bowl this morning #AUSvIND @cricbuzz pic.twitter.com/PhzADyxL5r — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) November 29, 2020

Kohli took him out of the attack and brought back Yuzvendra Chahal from the end. While many members of the cricket universe would have seen Mayank Agarwal roll his arm for the first time, the 29-year-old from Karnataka has bowled quite a few times in domestic cricket.

Mayank Agarwal has taken three wickets in first-class cricket

I’ve seen Mayank Agarwal from his Karnataka U-19 days. Trust me, the Karnataka think tank never considered Mayank as a bowling option. I’ve hardly seen him even bowling in the nets. And now he’s the sixth bowling option for India in the ODIs #Crazy #DoddaMathu #AUSvIND — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) November 29, 2020

Mayank Agarwal is majorly known for his incredible batting records in the domestic arena, but he has also scalped three wickets in first-class cricket. The Bengaluru-based cricketer has bowled 59.3 overs in 19 innings, giving away 227 runs at an economy rate of 3.81.

Notably, Mayank Agarwal's best bowling figures in domestic cricket are 2/18. Besides, he has also bowled four times in limited-overs cricket. The right-arm off-spinner has not taken a wicket yet with the white ball.

Although Mayank could not impress much with his bowling skills, Indian fans would hope that he performs well with the bat. The opening partnership between Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan will hold the key to success for the Indian cricket team in this match, considering that Indian captain Kohli would not want to lose his first series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.