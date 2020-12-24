IND v AUS 2020: Melbourne Cricket Ground Test records

The Indian cricket team suffered an 8-wicket loss in the historic pink-ball Test at Adelaide Oval which was the first of a four-Test series between them and hosts Australia. Unfortunately, India could not take advantage of their 53-run first-innings lead. The visitors will now head to Melbourne to battle Australia in the second Test.

India had won its previous Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. However, Australia start as the favorite to win the upcoming encounter. Besides India's capitulation in the last match, Virat Kohli's absence is also a significant reason as to why the odds favor the Aussies.

The Australian fast bowling attack destroyed the Indian batting lineup in the previous Test. Although the visitors will likely make wholesale changes to their playing XI, it is unlikely that they would replicate their past performance in Melbourne.

Speaking of the previous MCG Test between India and Australia, Cheteshwar Pujara scored a patient century for the visitors, while skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma registered fiftties to take the Indian cricket team to 443/7 in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul reduced Australia to only 151 in their first innings. India suffered a collapse in the second innings. Still, Rishabh Pant's 43-ball 33 took the visitors to 106/8. Chasing 399 runs, Australia lost its top order early. Although Pat Cummins scored a half-century, the Aussies fell short by 137 runs.

Melbourne Cricket Ground records

With India and Australia set to battle in Melbourne once again, here are some vital stats you need to know from the previous Tests played at this venue.

Stadium Name: Melbourne Cricket Ground

City: Melbourne

Test Matches Played: 112

Matches Won by Australia: 64

Matches Won by touring team: 31

Matches Drawn: 17

Highest Individual Score: 307 - Robert Cowper vs England, 1966

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 9/86 - Sarfraz Nawaz vs Australia, 1979

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 15/124 - Wilfred Rhodes vs Australia, 1904

Highest Team Score: 624/8 dec. - Australia vs Pakistan, 2016

Lowest Team Score: 36 - South Africa vs Australia, 1932

Highest Successful Run Chase: 332/7 - England vs Australia, 1928

Head to Head at the Melbourne Cricket Ground: Matches - 13, Won by Australia - 8, Won by India - 3, Drawn - 2