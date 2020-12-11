IND v AUS 2020: Mohammed Siraj wins hearts with his selflessness in tour game against Australia 'A' [WATCH]

The Indian cricket team will play its first overseas pink-ball Test match next week against Australia at Adelaide Oval. Ahead of the day/night Test, the visitors battled Australia 'A' in a tour game at SCG. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj impressed the fans with his batting and bowling performances during the match.

Also, Mohammed Siraj won the cricket universe's hearts by epitomizing the spirit of the game on the field. On the first ball of the Indian innings' 45th over, Jasprit Bumrah hit the delivery straight to Cameron Green's head. The Aussie all-rounder fell on the ground after the blow.

Worried, Mohammed Siraj left his bat and did not think much about his wicket as he rushed to check on Cameron. It is pertinent to note that the Indian cricket team had lost nine wickets, and a run out could have ended the Indian innings then.

Australian Journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey lauded Mohammed Siraj for his selflessness as she shared the clip of the entire incident on Twitter.

How is this for sportsmanship? Green cops one in the face, Siraj goes straight to check on him. 🇦🇺🇮🇳 #AUSAvIND #AUSAvINDA pic.twitter.com/ivPYyFF4qa — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) December 11, 2020

Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah scored 71 runs for the tenth wicket

Mohammed Siraj had a fantastic IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He earned a place in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series. by virtue of that showing

In the pink-ball match against Australia 'A', Mohammed Siraj showed his batting talent to the cricket universe as he had a 71-run stand with Jasprit Bumrah for the tenth wicket. The two fast bowlers helped India score 194 runs in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Cameron Green looked in great touch in the pink-ball tour game and had figures of 1/20 in six overs. Unfortunately, this accident happened on the first ball of his spell's seventh over.

The medical team has ruled Cameron Green out of the ongoing tour match. Earlier this week, Australia's rising star Will Pucovski also suffered a concussion scare after Kartik Tyagi's bouncer hit on the helmet in the practice match.