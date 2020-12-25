IND v AUS 2020: "None of my business" - Justin Langer on advising India before the 2nd Test

Australian head coach Justin Langer has remarked that it is not his job to motivate the Indian team before the 2nd Test. He added that he is glad that his opponents are under pressure in the Border-Gavaskar series.

In a pre-match press conference before the Boxing Day Test, Justin Langer was asked what he would have said to the Indian players if he was in Ravi Shastri's shoes. Typical of him, the head coach rejoined with a witty answer.

"None of my business. I have had enough with stresses," said Justin Langer.

India put up a horrid show in Adelaide when Josh Hazelwood and Pat Cummins bundled them out for 36 in the second innings. None of the batsmen reached doubled figures and the team broke many grim records.

I empathize with India, but glad that they are under stress: Justin Langer

There's not a sliver of a doubt India will be under immense pressure to bounce back strongly in Melbourne. Almost all international teams go through such a phase. Australia too has had multiple such instances against England.

Justin Langer expressed relief that it's his opponents, and not the Aussies, who are under the pump during the Christmas weekend.

“I empathize with the opposition and I know what it feels like. If India is feeling any stress, I am glad they are and not us over the Christmas weekend," said Justin Langer.

India has made copious changes in the playing eleven. Rishabh Pant has returned to the side as a replacement to Wriddhiman Saha and is expected to contribute to the lower-order with much-needed firepower.

Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj are also making their debut in the place of Prithvi Shaw and Mohammed Shami respectively. India will look to return some of Adelaide's beating in Melbourne. And if the team combination clicks, who knows Ajinkya Rahane and Co. might also spoil Langer's New Year weekend.