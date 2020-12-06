IND v AUS 2020: Rishabh Pant has only himself to blame for not being in India's white-ball squads, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes that Rishabh Pant is not a part of India's white-ball squads for the tour of Australia because of his own mistakes. At one point of time, Pant was regarded as the X-factor of the side and the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, he wasn't able to deliver consistently despite getting a number of chances for the Men in Blue.

While the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja are doing a fantastic job for India with the bat down the order recently, Aakash Chopra feels that Pant's presence would have added to India's batting might.

However, he stressed that the 23-year-old has only himself to blame for not featuring for the Men in Blue in white-ball cricket because he has often thrown his wicket away in situations where India wanted him to bat through the innings and finish off games.

"Just think about it, if Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja play at No.5, 6, and 7 for India, then suddenly you feel 'wow, what a team!'. But did Rishabh did enough for himself? This is one question that he will have to ask himself," Aakash Chopra told Cricbuzz.

"Rishabh Pant needed to understand this whenever he had the opportunity, he had to understand that the way he was getting out and whether he was able to finish the match or not. He has not made full use of the chances that he got and he only has himself to blame at this point in time," he further added.

Rishabh Pant will have to be a bit harsh on himself: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra feels that Rishabh Pant will have to get a bit harsh with himself for being inconsistent.

India A began their three-day practice game today against Australia A at Sydney. Wriddhiman Saha was named in the playing XI ahead of Rishabh Pant, who had played in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under in 2018-19. This gave a clear indication to Aakash Chopra that the southpaw might not even be in India's red-ball plans.

Aakash Chopra thinks that Pant will have to start being a bit harsh on himself for not having made the most of his chances that resulted in his sensational fall from grace in the international arena.

"Wriddhiman Saha has been keeping for India A in the practice game against Australia A. It means that Rishabh Pant has even lost his spot in Test cricket. At one point in time, he was India's first-choice wicketkeeper across all three formats. He was also sent to the 2019 World Cup as a replacement," Aakash Chopra asserted.

"If things have turned out to be this bad for him, he is still young and will get chances to bounce back. But he will have to be a bit harsh on himself that he did not make the most of his chances," he further added.

With the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson in the mix, Rishabh Pant will have to make every single chance count if he wants to cement his position in the playing XI for the Men in Blue.