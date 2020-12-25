IND v Aus 2020: Sachin Tendulkar - "Sound is the foundation" to getting confidence back as a batsman

Sachin Tendulkar gave another amazing insight into batting through Twitter on Thursday as he spoke about the importance of the sound of the ball striking the middle of the bat in helping batsmen getting their confidence back.

He said that even the smallest aspects can have a bearing on a batsman's confidence.

Joe Burns spoke about getting back into form after a shot he played off Umesh Yadav.

My views on how even small aspects of batting can have a big impact on the batsman's confidence.#SachInsight #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5kbyjruVTl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 24, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar was speaking after Australia batsman Joe Burns said how one pull shot off Umesh Yadav during the second innings helped him get back in his groove. The Australia opener was struggling for form heading into the Test series, but scored a half-century in the second innings to help his country take a 1-0 lead against India.

Sachin Tendulkar - "When you've middled the ball you start thinking differently"

India suffered a collapse in the first Test

Tendulkar concurred with Burns and said that sound can play a vital role for batsmen in getting their confidence back. He said that the sound of the ball striking the middle of the bat can change a batsman's thinking, approach and confidence levels, even if he is enduring a poor run of form.

Tendulkar said, "Sound becomes a foundation, you hear the sound when you've middled the ball, you start thinking differently. And because of that, the body is moving more positively. It's a chain. It starts from the sound. Sound is confidence to me. A good batter will always hear that sound when he's confident."

"It changes your thinking, your approach, your body movement, the fluidity in your body. That positive energy flowing in your body."

After being bundled over for 36 in the first Test, the Indian batsmen will be short of confidence going into the second Test match against Australia which begins on Saturday. And they will no doubt be paying heed to Sachin Tendulkar's amazing insight as they aim to find their form once again.