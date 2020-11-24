IND V AUS 2020: Sanjay Manjrekar returns to the commentary box, panel also features Aussie legend Glenn McGrath 

Former India cricketer-turned-analyst Sanjay Manjrekar will be part of the commentary panel for the India vs Australia series Down Under, broadcaster for the series, Sony, has confirmed.

Sanjay Manjrekar will join other ex-India cricketers Ajit Agarkar, Murali Kartik, and Ajay Jadeja to deliver commentary in both English and Hindi.

Aussie fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath and former England opener Nick Knight have been chosen as the English commentators.

Commentary panel for India vs Australia series

While the erudite Harsha Bhogle will be the presenter for the series in English, Arjun Pandit will perform the role in Hindi.

Sanjay Manjrekar: Controversy king of cricket commentary

Sanjay Manjrekar was axed from the BCCI commentary panel earlier this year when India took on South Africa at home. The Mumbaikar himself confirmed his axing by tweeting,

“I have always considered commentary as a great privilege, but never an entitlement. It is up to my employers whether they choose to have me or not & I will always respect that. Maybe BCCI has not been happy with my performance of late. I accept that as a professional.”

Reports suggested the BCCI weren’t pleased with his over-critical attitude. Two specific instances that led to major controversies went a long way in Manjrekar getting the axe. During the 2019 World Cup, Sanjay Manjrekar infamously referred to Ravindra Jadeja as a ‘bits and pieces' player. The all-rounder responded by telling him to respect people for what they have achieved and also termed Sanjay Manjrekar’s commentary as 'verbal diarrhea'.

The 55-year-old then had a bitter exchange with Bhogle during India’s historic Day-Night encounter against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens. Bhogle opined that the visibility of the pink ball will be a big factor against the large white sight-screen and that the players must be consulted over the same. Sanjay Manjrekar, however, countered him, saying, “You need to ask; for those who have played cricket, it’s evident it (the ball) can be seen well.”

Toward the end of 2019, Sanjay Manjrekar did admit that the year had been a difficult one for him as a commentator, but the candid admission was not enough to stop the BCCI from axing him.

Manjrekar will be seen in the commentary box on November 27, when India face Australia in the first of the three ODIs at Sydney. India and Australia will also face-off in three T20Is and four Tests, which will be part of the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy.