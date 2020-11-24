IND v AUS 2020: Shreyas Iyer Tests (first-class) record, stats and more

As per emerging reports, promising batsman Shreyas Iyer is all set to replace Rohit Sharma in the Indian Test squad for the upcoming four-match Test series against Australia.

According to a report in Times of India, Shreyas Iyer has been asked to stay in Australia as a back-up after the limited-overs series while the other white-ball players will fly back.

Apparently, both Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma are set to miss the entire Test series as they haven’t recovered from their respective injuries, a Mumbai Mirror report claimed.

Both the veteran Indian cricketers are undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore. However, according to the Mirror report, their progress is not encouraging.

Earlier, on Monday, Team India coach Ravi Shastri had conceded that it will be difficult for Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma to feature in the Test series in Australia unless they were on a flight in the next 3-4 days.

With Shreyas Iyer set to be a part of the Indian Test squad, here are some key numbers related to his first-class career to know about.

Shreyas Iyer’s stats from his first-class career

In his first-class career, Shreyas Iyer has so far played 54 matches and has 4,592 runs to his name at an average of 52.18, with 12 hundreds and 23 fifties.

Shreyas Iyer made his first-class debut for Mumbai against Jammu and Kashmir in a Ranji Trophy game in December 2014. He had a forgettable debut as he was dismissed for 7 in the first innings and 1 in the second as Jammu and Kashmir stunned Mumbai by four wickets.

The youngster, however, raised his game and ended with over 800 runs in his debut season, with two hundreds and six fifties at an average of 50.56.

Shreyas Iyer’s talent came to the fore in no uncertain terms as he totalled 1,321 runs in the 2015-16 Ranji Trophy, with four centuries and seven fifties at an average of 73.39. Not only was he the highest scorer of the Ranji season, but he also scored a century in the final to help Mumbai lift their 41st title.

Shreyas Iyer’s highest score of 202 not out was registered for India A against the visiting Australia team during a 3-Day Practice match in Mumbai in February 2017.

The budding talent made his T20I debut for India in November 2017, against New Zealand at Delhi, and his ODI debut a month later, versus Sri Lanka at Dharamsala. It now remains to be seen whether Shreyas Iyer would be handed a Test debut in Australia.