IND v AUS 2020: 'Something definitely has to be done about slow over rate' - Adam Zampa

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has opined that the rules surrounding slow over rate certainly need to be looked at.

The 1st ODI between India and Australia saw dreadful over rates as the match concluded almost one hour after its scheduled finish. Home captain Aaron Finch was forced to resort to spinners in Zampa and Glenn Maxwell in the final stages of the second innings in order to speed up the game.

When asked about the slow over rates that transpired in the 1st ODI, Adam Zampa said -

"I don't know what the ruling should be, or if there should be punishment, but something definitely has to be done about it. From a viewers' point of view it's probably not the best look for the game."

The World Cup Super League, which was introduced recently as a qualification tournament for the 2023 World Cup, has points deductions for such offences.

Adam Zampa confident in his bowling

Starc takes a catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya off Adam Zampa's bowling

After making his ODI debut for Australia in February 2016, Adam Zampa has gone on to become one of the team's most trusted and consistent performers. The leggie has often been the only frontline spinner in the playing XI, and has picked up 89 wickets in just 59 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.55.

He stated that he's confident in his own bowling, and that he knows how to perform to the best of his abilities -

"My bowling is at the stage where I'm really confident in my game, confident in my action. I've played enough now [to know] what I need to do and how to get the best out of myself."

Adam Zampa returned figures of 4/54 against India in the 1st ODI, dismissing Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. The spell was his second-best in ODI cricket, and he has scalped 14 wickets in his last 4 games in the 50-over format.