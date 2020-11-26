IND v AUS 2020: SWOT Analysis of Australia's ODI squad

India's long tour of Australia begins with a 3-match ODI series, with the first game set to take place tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The Aussies have already played an ODI series in the bubble era - they beat England 2-1 just before the start of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. India, on the other hand, only have the prestigious T20 competition as an indicator of recent form.

Australia ODI squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins (vice-captain), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Here is a SWOT analysis of the above squad.

Australia's ODI squad vs India: Strengths

Australia have a habit of winning the big games

Perhaps the biggest standout in the Australian squad for the India series is the number of all-rounders that they possess.

Glenn Maxwell may not have had a great IPL 2020 campaign, but he has been in decent form for his country in white-ball cricket. He is more than capable of rolling his arm over as the fifth bowler, and with Australia likely to field only one specialist spinner in Adam Zampa, the significance of his role only increases.

Pat Cummins hasn't quite done enough to be called a pure all-rounder, but he showed glimpses of his hitting ability in IPL 2020 and will be a vital component of Australia's lower-middle order. Marcus Stoinis has been in prolific run-scoring form irrespective of his batting position, and has become a staple of any side that he is part of.

Coach Justin Langer has claimed that he wants three all-rounders in the playing XI, and one among Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Ashton Agar and Daniel Sams might get the nod. With adequate backups complementing the world-class first-choice options, Australia are truly beefed up in the all-rounder department.

The pace attack is also quite potent, with the trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins all capable of winning matches single-handedly on their day. Kane Richardson's withdrawal hasn't really dented their resources too much, with Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye and Daniel Sams waiting in the wings.

Australia's ODI squad vs India: Weaknesses

Maxwell had a nightmare IPL 2020 campaign

It's tough to poke holes in what is a very strong squad on paper, and the only major weakness is the spin attack. Adam Zampa has become a fixture in the playing XI, but he hasn't had a lot of top-class company.

Nathan Lyon arguably doesn't have enough variations to succeed in the shorter formats of the game, and finds himself without a spot in the squad. Ashton Agar hasn't really impressed much in 50-over cricket, and claimed earlier that he doesn't see himself breaking into the XI anytime soon.

If there are any tracks that offer spin, Australia could find themselves forced to bowl Glenn Maxwell for his 10 overs, which won't be a good idea against the might of the Indian batting lineup. Marnus Labuschagne's part-time leggies are the only other option, and the Kangaroos are certainly a bit thin in the department.

There aren't any other pressing concerns, apart from maybe rust for a few players like Mitchell Starc, who haven't played top-level cricket for some time now.

Australia's ODI squad vs India: Opportunities

Will the real Steve Smith please stand up?

Surprisingly, Steve Smith is among the players who have a point to prove in the upcoming series. A concussion and poor form led to a disappointing limited-overs tour of England, followed by a poor IPL 2020 campaign in which the Rajasthan Royals finished with the wooden spoon.

Smith has the opportunity to throw his name back into the hat as far as 'best batsman in the world' debates go, and he'll be up against one of his favourite oppositions in India. The former Aussie captain will also be able to stake a claim for the leadership of the country, with Finch unlikely to be at the helm when the next World Cup rolls around.

Other young players like Labuschagne and Cameron Green, who have been spoken highly of by Langer and Finch, will have the chance to establish themselves as regulars in the Australia side.

Australia's ODI squad vs India: Threats

Australia must be wary of injuries to their star men ahead of a long tour

As mentioned earlier, some players like Mitchell Starc haven't played top-level cricket in many months. With a hectic run of fixtures up ahead, Australia will have to be careful not to overwork their biggest stars. Finch and Langer will have to be wary of injuries at every moment of the tour, especially given their pacers' previous misfortunes with the same.

The hosts will also have to be wary of complacency. India will be without international match practice, and they will also miss their vice-captain Rohit Sharma for the ODI series. It would be very easy for Australia to assume the result to be a foregone conclusion, and they will have to carefully guard against any overconfidence.