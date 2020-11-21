Ind v Aus 2020: 'I've done everything I can in T20 cricket to push my case' – Ashton Agar not confident of breaking into ODI XI

Australian left-arm spinner Ashton Agar recently admitted that it is difficult for him to break into the ODI side and that he is instead pushing his case in the shortest format. The 27-year-old is a part of the six-match limited-overs series against India, starting on November 27 at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In an interview with AAP, Ashton Agar stated that it is very hard for a spinner to be in the playing XI of Australia’s ODI squad. This is because the Kangaroos generally prefer only one spinner in their line-up, and Adam Zampa has always been the frontrunner for that role.

“Yeah I haven’t played white-ball cricket for a while now, but that’s nothing that worries me too much...The one-day side is a hard side to get into. Unless you’re going to pick two spinners, Adam Zampa has a run of it at the start anyway. I’ve done everything I can in T20 cricket to push my case. I feel really confident in that format and feel like I can showcase my skills,” Ashton Agar said.

While Ashton Agar last played an ODI in March this year against South Africa, he has fared well in T20Is. He picked up 8 wickets in 3 matches at a remarkable average of 8.50 against the Proteas, before scalping 5 wickets in as many games at 12.50 against England in September this year.

Ashton Agar backing himself going into India’s tour Down Under

SA v WA - Sheffield Shield: Day 3

Ashton Agar has put in the hard yards in the Sheffield Shield recently, and he is high on confidence going into India’s tour of Australia 2020-21.

“I think I bowled about 150 overs in three Shield games...I bowled on some wickets that were absolute highways. Trying to think batsmen out on really good wickets actually holds you in good stead going into an ODI and T20 series,” Ashton Agar signed off.

Ashton Agar has taken 30 wickets at an impressive economy of 6.88 in 27 T20Is, but he has managed to pick up just 10 wickets at an economy of 5.68 from 13 ODIs.

India’s tour kickstarts with a 3-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is, before the action shifts to the 4-Test series starting with a pink-ball game on December 17.