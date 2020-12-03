IND v AUS 2020 T20 series: SWOT analysis of Australia

Australia will be up against India in a three-match T20 series, which will begin at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday. After a comprehensive series win against their rivals in the ODI leg of the tour, Australia will look to stamp their authority on the shortest format of the game.

While the team stumbled in their last international T20 series against England, the performances of the players in the lead up to this much-anticipated series has been exceptional.

With an eye on building a team for the T20 World Cup in 2021, the Aussies will try to utilise these matches to find the most effective playing XI.

On that note, we take a detailed look at the squad for the upcoming T20 series.

Strength - The flexibility in the batting unit

Glenn Maxwell has performed for the team in T20s.

Despite David Warner missing out on the series due to an injury, Australia possesses enough depth and variety in the batting department to cause problems for the visitors. With Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and skipper Aaron Finch in sublime form, the Australian batting unit looks formidable.

One of the main advantages for the team is the availability of all-rounders like Moises Henriques, Cameron Green and Marcus Stoinis for the T20 series. The quality of these all-rounders adds a lot of flexibility and balance to the side.

Weakness - Lack of spinners in the side

Adam Zampa in action for Australia.

Adam Zampa has been an impressive match-winning spinner in the Australian squad for a couple of years. He will form the spin bowling unit of the home team with Aston Agar. However, the duo have failed to make an impact in the middle overs especially in the shortest format of the game.

Zampa's leg-spin bowling failed to create any magic in the recently concluded IPL as he picked up only two wickets in the three games he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

While the Australian team has been largely dependant on their pacers over the years, a quality spinner with experience in the T20 format will add value to the squad.

Opportunities - Ideal combination for the T20 World Cup

Aston Agar will look to cement his place in the team.

One of the most dominant sides in world cricket, Australia needs to use this series to prepare for the T20 World Cup in 2021, which will be held in India.

With plenty of opportunities in domestic leagues like the Big Bash or the IPL, players have enough playing time and exposure to enhance their skills in the shortest format of the game.

However, the international games will provide the management and the coaches an opportunity to try out a few combinations before the ICC tournament next year.

Threats - Lack of match practice in the shortest format

Mitchell Starc will be keen to bounce back for the home team in the T20 series.

While the Indian team will be heading into the T20 series with plenty of experience in the shortest format, the same cannot be said about their Australian counterparts.

Barring a few players who played in the IPL, the rest of the team did not feature in any competitive cricket after their defeat in the T20 series against England.

The Australian players who featured in the IPL did not get enough match exposure in the tournament, especially the bowlers. While Mitchell Starc missed the most recent edition of the IPL, Josh Hazelwood and Adam Zampa featured for just three games for their respective franchises.

A lack of match practice coming into this series may come back to haunt the hosts as they look to win the series against the Men in Blue.