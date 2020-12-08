IND v AUS 2020 Test series schedule, match timings and venue details

After winning one series each in the tour's white-ball part, India and Australia will lock horns in the game's longest format next. The India-Australia Test series comprises four games, with 120 ICC World Test Championship points at stake.
The winner of each match will gain 30 points. Australia has overtaken the Indian cricket team on the ICC World Test Championship points table because of the new rules.
Nevertheless, if India wins the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, they can reclaim the top spot.
Four venues, namely Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, will host the India-Australia ICC World Test Championship matches.
The Indian cricket team has won the last two Test series against Australia. However, they will find it challenging to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy as skipper Virat Kohli will return home on paternal leave following the first Test.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is likely to miss the first encounter. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami will hold the key to success for India in the bowling department.
In the batting section, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara will have the onus of scoring the most runs.
There are a few injury concerns in the Australian camp as well. David Warner suffered a groin injury during the ODI series, whereas Will Pucovski got hit on the helmet in the practice match.
Nevertheless, the series promises to be a cracker of a contest. Here's a look at the complete schedule, timings, and venues for the IND v AUS Test series.
IND v AUS - 1st Test, December 17-21, Adelaide Oval, 9:30 AM IST
IND v AUS - 2nd Test, December 26-30, MCG, 5:00 AM IST
IND v AUS - 3rd Test, January 7-11, SCG, 5:00 AM IST
IND v AUS - 4th Test, January 15-19, Gabba, 5:30 AM IST
When is the pink ball IND v AUS Test match?
The pink-ball Test match between India and Australia will take place from December 17 to December 21 in Adelaide. The start time for the day's play will be 9:30 AM IST.Published 08 Dec 2020, 18:40 IST