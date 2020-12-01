IND v AUS 2020: The 5 most expensive spells by Jasprit Bumrah in ODIs

Jasprit Bumrah is one of the premier fast bowlers in the world at the moment. Although he started his international career as a white-ball specialist, he has evolved to become a potent threat in the longest version of the game as well.

Bumrah has an exceptional overall record in the 66 ODIs he has played for India. He has scalped 106 wickets in these matches, at an excellent average of 25.40. The wily pacer is also known to be extremely economical, having conceded an average of just 4.66 runs per over in his ODI career.

Jasprit Bumrah's five most expensive spells in ODI cricket

But there have been a few occasions when he has faced the brunt of the batsmen's willows. Let us have a look at the five instances when Jasprit Bumrah has conceded the most runs in an ODI match.

#5: 0/68 vs Pakistan at the Oval, June 2017

Jasprit Bumrah had figures of 0/68 in the 2017 Champions Trophy final

India took on Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final at the Oval in June 2017. The Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first.

Jasprit Bumrah shared the new ball with Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The Gujarat pacer had Fakhar Zaman caught by MS Dhoni in his second over but unfortunately, the speedster had overstepped.

India went on to pay a huge price for this transgression as the Pakistan opener smashed a century to help his team reach a massive score of 338/4 in their allotted 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah ended up conceding 68 runs in the nine overs he bowled and failed to pick up a wicket. He had been taken for the same number of runs by the England batsmen in the third ODI of their tour to India earlier that year but that was in his full quota of ten overs, where he had also picked up a wicket.

India ended up losing the Champions Trophy final by a massive margin of 180 runs.

#4: 1/73 vs Australia at Sydney, November 2020

Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of 1/73 in the first ODI of India's ongoing tour to Australia

Jasprit Bumrah's fourth-most expensive spell came in the first ODI of India's ongoing tour of Australia. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and had no hesitation in batting first.

The Aussie openers David Warner and Aaron Finch stitched together a 156-run partnership, with Steve Smith also smashing a century at No. 3. The hosts ended up posting a massive score of 374/6 in their allotted 50 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1/73 in the ten overs he bowled. Centurion Aaron Finch, who was caught behind off a slow bouncer by KL Rahul, was his only wicket.

In reply, India could only manage a score of 308/8 and lost the match by 66 runs.

#T2: 2/79 vs England at Pune, January 2017

Jasprit Bumrah conceded 79 runs against England at Pune in January 2017

India hosted England at Pune in the first ODI of their tour of the sub-continent in January 2017. Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to chase.

The visitors posted a massive score of 350/7 in their allotted 50 overs. Jasprit Bumrah was the second-most expensive bowler from the Indian side after Umesh Yadav, in terms of economy rates.

The Mumbai Indians speedster was taken for 79 runs in his quota of 10 overs, although he did take two crucial wickets in the form of Joe Root and Ben Stokes. This was Jasprit Bumrah's most expensive spell in ODI cricket at the time.

India managed to overhaul the target with three wickets in hand and almost two overs to spare. Virat Kohli and Kedar Jadhav were the star performers for India as they hit centuries after the home team was struggling with the score reading 63/4 at one point.

#T2: 1/79 vs Australia at Sydney, November 2020

Jasprit Bumrah bowled his joint second-most expensive spell in the 2nd ODI against Australia

Jasprit Bumrah delivered the joint second-most expensive spell of his ODI career in the last match that India played against Australia. Aussie skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to set a target for the Indians.

As in the first ODI of the series, the top three batsmen in the Australian batting lineup sent the Indian fielders on a leather hunt, with Steve Smith scoring another rollicking century. Glenn Maxwell and Marnus Labuschagne also joined in the fun as they helped themselves to half-centuries.

Australia piled on a mammoth score of 389/4, with Jasprit Bumrah conceding the most runs among the Indian bowlers. He was taken for 79 runs in his ten overs although he did manage to dismiss Labuschagne with the penultimate delivery of his spell.

Australia restricted India to a score of 338/9 to win the match by 51 runs and with it the series 2-0.

#1: 2/81 vs England at Cuttack, January 2017

Jasprit Bumrah's most expensive spell to date came against England in January 2017

India took on England in the second ODI of the latter's tour of the sub-continent at Cuttack in January 2017. England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and opted to field.

India posted a massive score of 381/6 on the board, with Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni smashing centuries. The host nation managed to restrict England to a score of 366/8, thereby winning the match by a slender margin of 15 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah gave away 81 runs in the nine overs he bowled, the most conceded by an Indian bowler in that match. But the right-arm pacer did manage to snare a couple of wickets, getting rid of Alex Hales and Chris Woakes.

This spell of 2/81 is the most runs conceded by Jasprit Bumrah in an ODI encounter in his career to date.