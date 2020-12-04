Team India showed renewed vigor in the third ODI against Australia and beat them by 13 runs to avoid a 3-0 series whitewash. Although Australia won the ODI series 2-1, Team India will have the winning momentum going into the three-match T20I series. This series is crucial for both the teams, given the fact that the next T20 World Cup is in less than a year's time.

Team India and Australia have had many hard-fought encounters in the shortest format of the game. On some occasions, the Men in Blue have got the better of the Aussies while on other occasions, Australia have had the wood over the Indians.

The attacking brand of cricket from both the nations and the enthralling battles between the bat and the ball have entertained the fans all around the world. Here, we take a look at the three most memorable encounters between Team India and Australia in T20Is.

Three most memorable T20I encounters between Team India and Australia

1.Sydney - Janurary 31, 2016 (Team India beat Australia by 7 wickets)

A fine finish from Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh saw Team India complete a thrilling last-ball win over Australia

Team India were playing a three-match T20I series against Australia Down Under in early 2016 as a part of their limited-overs tour and had already wrapped up the series 2-0.

Going into the third T20I at Sydney, Australia batted first, and thanks to a brilliant hundred from Shane Watson, they were able to post a mammoth total of 197-5 in their 20 overs. Watson smashed the Indian bowlers all around the park and scored 124 runs off just 71 balls including 10 fours and 6 huge sixes.

Chasing 198 runs to win, Team India got off to a brisk start as their openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma added 46 runs in just 20 balls. After Dhawan got out, Virat Kohli came to the crease and both him and Rohit consolidated the Indian chase. The duo added 78 runs for the second wicket and created a good platform for the other batsmen to build on.

But the chase went a little off track as Team India lost both Rohit and Kohli in quick succession after they reached their respective half-centuries and it was down to Suresh Raina and Yuvraj Singh to help the Men in Blue reach the finish line.

Raina played a fine knock of 49 off just 25 balls and Yuvraj applied the finishing touches, hitting a boundary and a six in the last over. With Team India needing 2 runs off the final ball, Raina carved the ball over point for a boundary and helped India clinch a thrilling win over Australia.

2. Rajkot - October 10, 2013 (Team India beat Australia by 6 wickets)

Yuvraj SIngh's fine knock of 77* ensured that India chased down a mammoth target of 202 against Australia

This was a one-off T20I between India and Australia ahead of their seven-match ODI series. Australia batted first and Aaron Finch showed fantastic form with the bat, scoring 89 runs off just 52 balls. On the back of this brilliant innings and some fine hitting from Glenn Maxwell, Australia were able to post a daunting total of 201-7 in their 20 overs.

Needing 202 runs to win, India needed a good start from their openers. Shikhar Dhawan's quickfire 32 gave India a solid start but they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Yuvraj Singh and skipper MS Dhoni were at the crease with India still needing another 102 runs to win.

This was when the experienced duo turned up the heat on Australia and began to play their shots. Yuvraj went absolutely berserk, scoring 77 runs off just 35 balls including 8 fours and 5 sixes, while Dhoni supported him well with a 21-ball 24.

Thanks to Yuvraj's fantastic innings, Team India were able to chase down the target with two balls to spare and completed yet another famous win over Australia.

3. Mohali - March 27, 2016 (Team India beat Australia by 6 wickets)

Virat Kohli's fantastic 82* helped Team India complete an unlikely win over Australia in the 2016 World T20

It was a do-or-die clash between Team India and Australia in the group stages of the 2016 T20 World Cup at Mohali. The winner would go straight through to the semi-final. Australia batted first and posted a competitive score of 160-6 in their 20 overs thanks to a well-made 43 from Aaron Finch and some decent contributions down the order from Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson.

Team India did not get off to a good start in the chase as they were 3 wickets down for 49 runs at one stage and were staring down the barrel that would see them get knocked out of the T20 World Cup.

However, one man stood between Australia and their victory and that was the chase-master Virat Kohli. Kohli began to hit the gaps in the field and gave an exhibition of expert running between the wickets.

After the departure of Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni joined Kohli at the crease and the duo began to up the ante. Kohli was timing the ball beautifully and began to find boundaries at regular intervals. He scored an unbeaten 82 runs off just 51 balls including 9 fours and 2 sixes and brought India very close to a famous victory.

Dhoni completed the formalities by hitting the winning runs in the final over and Team India were able to beat Australia by six wickets. Kohli broke down after the end of the game and it just showed how special and important that innings of his was for both him and Team India.