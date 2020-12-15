IND V AUS 2020: Top 5 records to look forward to in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India are Australia are preparing in right earnest for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on December 17 with the first Test at Adelaide.

While India registered a historic Test series win over Australia the last time these teams met Down Under in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the pressure will be greater on the visitors this time around.

David Warner will miss the first Test, but he is likely to play a big role later in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The prolific duo of Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne could also spell trouble for India.

In the bowling department, the likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, and Nathan Lyon will become even more dangerous if the batting clicks.

The grind never stops 💪 #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia beginning December 17 😎😎 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qcyB0EokpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

Since Virat Kohli will head back to India after the Adelaide encounter, he will be keen to leave an imprint on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. In his absence, there will be additional responsibility on Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane to deliver.

As for India’s bowling, the pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav will have to do the bulk of the work.

Along the way a few records can also be broken. Here are five to look forward to.

#1. Most international centuries by a captain

Virat Kohli

Advertisement

Although Kohli will play only the first Test in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he still has the opportunity to create a massive record. If he scores a hundred at Adelaide, Kohli will break the record for the captain with most international hundreds.

Kohli and former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting are currently tied with 41 international centuries each as captain. Incidentally, Kohli’s last international hundred also came in a Day-Night Test, against Bangladesh at Eden Gardens in Kolkata last year.

Overall, Kohli has notched up 70 international hundreds — 43 in ODIs and 27 in Tests.

#2. Most hundreds by an Australian in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Steve Smith

Modern-day batting giant Steve Smith needs two hundreds to become the Australian batsman with most centuries in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Advertisement

In 10 Tests against India, Smith has smashed seven hundreds at an average of 84.05, scoring 1429 runs.

During the 2014-15 home series, Smith scored 769 runs in four Tests at an average of 128.16 with four hundreds.

Smith is currently at the second position on the list of batsmen will most Test hundreds against India. Aussie great Ricky Ponting tops this list with eight hundreds in 29 Test matches.

#3. Can Pujara overtake Sehwag in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara was the star performer with the bat as India overcame Australia in 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He amassed 521 runs in four Tests at an average of 74.42 average with three hundreds.

Currently, Pujara stands a No. 8 among leading run-getters in India-Australia Test matches. In 16 matches, he has 1622 runs to his name at an average of 60.07 with five hundreds.

Fun drill anyone? 😃😃

Sample that to get your batteries🔋charged before a solid net session 💪💥 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/DyqKK66qOa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

If he scores 117 runs in the upcoming Test series, Pujara will go past Virender Sehwag on the list of leading run-scorers in India-Australia Test matches.

Advertisement

Sehwag notched up 1738 runs in 22 Tests against the Aussies.

#4. Nathan Lyon chasing Harbhajan Singh's wickets

Nathan Lyon

Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon has picked up 85 Test victims against India in 18 matches at an average of 32.60.

On the list of leading wicket-takers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, he currently stands third. Lyon needs 11 wickets to move past Harbhajan Singh and climb to the number two slot.

The former India offie claimed 95 wickets in 18 Tests at an average of 29.95. Also, both Lyon and Harbhajan have seven five-wicket hauls in India-Australia Tests.

Anil Kumble leads the list of leading wicket-takers in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He claimed 111 wickets in 20 Test matches.

#5. Mohammed Shami set to enter this ‘Top 3’

Mohammed Shami

Among Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in Australia, Mohammed Shami currently finds himself at the number four position.

Advertisement

In seven Tests, Shami has picked up 31 wickets at an average of 30.83. If he claims five wickets in the upcoming series, the pacer will move up to number three on the list of Indian bowlers with most Test victims in Australia.

Former left-arm spinner Bishen Singh Bedi currently occupies the third slot. He claimed 35 wickets in seven Tests at an average of 27.51.

Indian legends Kapil Dev (51) and Anil Kumble (49) occupy the top two positions in the illustrious list.