IND v AUS 2020: 'The moment you get Steve Smith out early, you have a very good chance' - Azharuddin

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin believes that dismissing Steve Smith early will go a long way in deciding the outcome of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The four-Test series between India and Australia begins with a pink-ball game in Adelaide on December 17.

India registered a historic 2-1 series win in 2018-19, but Virat Kohli’s side will be on the backfoot this time around against a full-strength Australian outfit. Recent injuries to David Warner (groin) and Will Pucovski (concussion) have the visitors wanting to make the most of the duo’s absence in the opening Test.

While the Tim Paine-led side will miss Warner’s experience and quickfire knocks at the start of the innings, a lot will hinge around Steve Smith, who has an unparalleled record against India.

Azharuddin echoed the same sentiment and said India would need to send back Smith early to have any chance of victory.

“Warner is not there, but Steve Smith also is a very big rock for the Indian side. But the moment you get out Steve Smith quickly, then you have a very good chance. Because these are two players who play really well, especially Warner," Azharuddin said while answering a question by Sportskeeda on the online show ‘Ray Events Cricket Conversation’.

“I like players who play well, who score runs quickly. I think as a batsman, you need to score runs as quickly as possible to put the opposition side in a situation where they can’t get out of it. It will have an effect on other players’ batting as well,” Azharuddin added.

Apart from the fact that India looked a bowler short in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against the Aussies, the visitors drew a lot of flak for their poor display on the field as well.

Azharuddin stated India would have to excel in all three departments to fare well in the Test series.

“I think it’s very hard to say that we are going to win the series. But we have got a very good chance, but we have to play well. If you play well, you win...Play well means you have to excel in all three departments," Azharuddin continuned.

"I think off late fielding has been a problem, we have dropped very, very simple chances, ground fielding also has not been up to the mark. Definitely slip fielding is going to be a problem for India,” Azharuddin, who captained India in 221 internationals, reasoned.

‘If India go 1-0 up early on, you can be very hard to beat from there,’ says Ian Chappell

India in 2018-19 became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under

Virat Kohli will be returning to India after the opening Test in Adelaide to attend the birth of his first child.

While Ajinkya Rahane will want to help the team retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, India’s best chance would be to capitalise in Adelaide and start on a winning note.

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell admitted that David Warner will be badly missed in the opening game and that if India can clinch a victory, it would be very difficult for the hosts to disrupt the winning momentum.

“Warner out is a big blow for Australia. So India have got a chance. The fact that you have Kohli playing only one Test match, it’s a day-night Test match in Adelaide, Warner’s not going to be there, I think that’s a big opportunity for India to look for a victory. And if they go 1-0 up early on, you can be very hard to beat from there on – even without Kohli,” Chappell said while replying to a question by Sportskeeda.

India’s second-ever pink-ball Test will be followed by day games in Melbourne (Dec 26-30), Sydney (Jan 7-11) and Brisbane (Jan 15-19).