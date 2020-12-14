The Indian cricket team is currently touring Australia and have played 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against the hosts. They will also play 4 Tests before returning home. The tour marks the return of a key essence of competitive cricket that had gone missing since the onset of the pandemic - the crowd.

The hosts dominated the ODI series - defeating the visitors 2-1, handing out a couple of comprehensive defeats. The T20I series felt like a replay of the ODI series but with a role-reversal as Team India pipped the Australians 2-1 to clinch the T20I series.

The 4-Test series is less than a week away, and it marks the last leg of what has been a rather long tour for both nations.

With the first Test scheduled to begin on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval, we look back at some of the best performances in the ODI and the T20I series so far.

ODI Series records

The ODI series saw some clinical pefromances from both teams. We look at the top performers in the series wherein Australia beat India 2-1 to take home the trophy.

Most Runs Scored: Aaron Finch

Australian Captain Aaron Finch scored a massive 249 runs at an average of 83. His series stats included a 100 and two 50s.

He was closely followed by Steve Smith who scored 216 runs, and Hardik Pandya, who finished the ODI series with 210 runs to his name.

Most Wickets Taken: Adam Zampa

The right-arm leg-break bowler had a successful outing in the 3-match ODI series. He ended the series with 7 crucial wickets to his name, including a 4-fer.

He was closely followed by teammate Josh Hazlewood who took 6 wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah who ended up with 4 wickets against his name.

Highest Score: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch was in scintillating form during the ODI series, after returning from a rather dull IPL season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He holds the highest individual score of 114 from 124 deliveries in the ODI series.

He is followed by two centuries from his teammate, Steve Smith, who scored 104 and 105 respectively in the first two ODIs.

Most Sixes: Glen Maxwell

Maxwell hit 11 sixes in the ODI series and provided the required firepower to Australia

Returning to the Australian squad after a forgettable IPL season, Maxwell had all eyeballs on him - and he didn't disappoint.

The middle-order batsman, known to add firepower to the Australian batting unit, hit the most number of sixes (11) in the ODI series. He was far ahead of the 2nd player on the list, Aaron Finch, who hit 6-sixes.

T20I series records

The T20I series was clinched by India 2-1 on account of comprehensive performances by the team. Here's a look at the top performers:

Most Runs: Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade emerged as the highest run-getter in the T20I series

Matthew Wade, who was stand-in skipper for the second T20I in Aaron Finch's absence, was the highest run-scorer in the T20I series. He ended with 145 runs to his name, and was closely followed by Virat Kohli (134 runs)

Most Wickets: T Natarajan

T Natarajan was massively impressive on debut.

India's newfound talent T Natarajan was the talk of the town from the moment he was inducted into the Indian squad. He ended with 6 wickets to his name, the most by any player in the T20I series.

The Indian debutant was followed by Mitchell Swepson (5 wickets) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4 wickets).

Highest Score: Virat Kohli

India's captain Virat Kohli top-scored in the T20I series with a score of 85

Indian Captain Virat Kohli was the highest individual scorer in the series, with an 85-run knock in the final game, albeit in a losing effort. He was closely followed by Matthew Wade, who had scores of 80 and 58.

Best Bowling Figures: Moises Henriques

Australian pacer - Moises Henriques ended with the best bowling figures in the T20I series

All-rounder Moises Henriques impressed with the ball during the series. His best bowling figures read 3/22 from 4 overs. He was followed by teammate Mitchell Swepson (3/23) and Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (3/25).

With the Border-Gavaskar Trophy only days away from commencement, it will be interesting to see who steps up and runs away with the accolades in the Test series.